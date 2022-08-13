ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Ten tasty-looking Restaurant Week specials worth trying during its 30th year

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Restaurant Week’s summer 2022 incarnation is lasting 30 days to commemorate 30 years. With more than 600 restaurants participating in all five boroughs, it’s impossible to try them all. A quick scan of the Restaurant Week site yielded this sampling of enticing eateries and mouthwatering morsels.

1. Sylvia’s Restaurant

The vaunted soul food eatery, celebrating its 60th birthday this month, is merging two of its most beloved offerings into one delectable combo dish to mark its anniversary and Restaurant Week — its world-famous barbecued ribs and fried chicken.

328 Malcolm X Blvd., Manhattan

2. Gallagher’s Steakhouse

From a prohibition-era speakeasy to renowned steakhouse, Gallagher’s has emerged from the worst of pandemic lockdown to rebound with its still-signature steak lunch special. This Theater District mainstay stocks its meat-aging room with USDA Prime dry-aged beef, and it is offering them for $30 lunch and $30 Sunday lunch/brunch

228 W. 52nd St., Manhattan

3. Arthur Avenue Fiasco

If you’ve been wanting to try the famed Arthur Ave., a good place to start might be Arthur Avenue Fiasco, on the eponymous street in Bronx’s Little Italy. For $30 weekday lunch or Sunday lunch/brunch, or a $45 dinner, you can sample classic Italian American dishes.

2376 Arthur Ave., Bronx

4. Dowling’s at The Carlyle

If you’re hankering to get swanky, head to the Upper East Side to Dowling’s at The Carlyle for its Restaurant Week prix fixe lunch or dinner . The eatery, which opened at the end of last year in the Carlyle Hotel, features the culinary creations of Sylvain Delpique, formerly of 21 Club. Tableside prep is one emphasis of his “menu that features his interpretations of timeless New York favorites and throwback dishes from another era,” according to the spot’s website.

35 E. 76th St., Manhattan

5. The Fulton

From Monday to Friday through Aug. 21, The Fulton is offering a delectable-looking prix fixe lunch menu whose appetizers include Long Island fluke and heirloom cucumber salad, followed by fish tacos, salmon or glazed chicken. The location at the end of South Street Seaport’s Pier 17 offers breathtaking waterfront views from floor-to-ceiling windows, or a patio.

89 S. St., Manhattan

6. City Winery

Chelsea’s City Winery, in addition to a lengthy $45 and $60 prix fixe menu for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday, is perched right on Pier 57, overlooking Hudson River Park, with the inevitable sunsets over the Hudson. This Wine Spectator winner is also a full-fledged performance space, among other amenities.

Pier 57 at Hudson River Park, 25 11th Ave., Manhattan

7. Bar Boulud

Another Wine Spectator winner, this Upper West Side eatery is among the 100 restaurants serving up $30 bottles of wine to commemorate the 30th year of Restaurant Week. That is on top of truffled pork sausage, trout amandine and escargot, among other French fare in its Monday-Friday $45 lunch and $60 dinner options.

1900 Broadway at W. 64th St., Manhattan

8. HanGawi

For $16, you can add a lychee mojito soju cocktail to your summer appetizer platter of chilled pumpkin porridge with stuffed shiitake mushroom, eggplant rolls, kimchi vermicelli rolls and baby dumplings and summer bibimbap, all vegetarian, in the $60 prix fixe dinner at this Koreatown spot.

12 E. 32nd St., Manhattan

9. Fonda

This Park Slope Mexican restaurant is offering a $45 dinner weekdays and on Sundays, consisting of some variation of Roberto Santibañez’s vision. Raised in Mexico City and trained at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, the teacher, author and chef has a unique take on enchiladas, tortillas and adobo. “Thoughtfully crafted” margaritas, per its Restaurant Week entry, are extra.

434 Seventh Ave., Brooklyn

10. Rabbit House Omakase and Sake Bar

This Lower East Side Japanese restaurant’s signature “addicted pork spare rib,” is on offer at reduced price as part of Restaurant Week. And that’s just the start of a menu including striped bass crudo with green gazpacho, cold udon with summer truffle broth and choice of Long Island duck breast or mushrooms. Chef and sake sommelier Yoshiko Sakuma’s hat-tip to Restaurant Week’s 30th anniversary is a $30 sake pairing.

41 Essex St., Manhattan

getitforless.info

Dolls Kill NYC Grand Opening

Your Invited to the #DollsKillNYC GRAND OPENING. Dolls Kill is a global online fashion brand. The company was named the “Fastest Growing Retailer” in 2014 by Inc. magazine, which also included Dolls Kill as one of the “top companies in San Francisco”. Limited Editions, Ur Fave Brands,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn community mourns beloved homeless man crushed by building trash compactor: ‘He was a good person’ (EXCLUSIVE)

As good deeds go, David Lester’s was the ultimate sacrifice: Shimmying down a garbage chute to retrieve a set of keys. As a result, Lester’s troubled life ended in a gruesome death, crushed at the bottom of a trash compactor, his last words muted by desperate screams. Cops said Lester, 51, died early Friday morning after he got trapped in the garbage crushing contraption at the Medgar Evers ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Jalopnik

Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island

For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
