Developer finds human remains near Nashville Civil War fort

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A developer has unearthed human remains that could be two centuries old while digging to lay the foundation of a new Nashville project not far from a Civil War fort and a cemetery dating back to 1822.

In a court petition, AJ Capital Management noted the discovery occurred in the neighborhood near Fort Negley while the company was working on its Nashville Warehouse Co. mixed development, which will include apartments and business space.

The company is asking a Nashville chancery judge for permission to move the remains to the Nashville City Cemetery.

It's unclear whose remains the crews found. Enslaved as well as freed Black people were forced to build the fort for the Union, and hundreds died.