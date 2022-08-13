ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

KTUL

Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets for Tulsa's 43rd Oktoberfest are now on sale. Tickets went on sale Friday, including VIP packages and registration for special events. The festival will bring days of live music, food, games and competitions, carnival rides and more. It will be held from Oct. 20 to the 23.
TULSA, OK
Tahlequah, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Tahlequah, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KTUL

Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Goo Goo Dolls to come to Tulsa in November

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Goo Goo Dolls have announce they will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 12. Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa library program to help students earn high school diploma for free

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gale/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents the opportunity to earn their high school diploma for free. The program is called Excel High School and it allows residents to receive their...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue hosts adoption event in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue is hosting an Adoption Day event Saturday at the Petsmart in Broken Arrow. The organization is an all-volunteer animal rescue group, and it hosts weekly adoption events each weekend. The group's Facebook page highlights its adoptable animals with important...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Disabled veterans compete in Heroes on Horses event

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The horse world converged on the Tulsa State Fairgrounds over the weekend for the National Snaffle Bit Association world championship. It’s one of the largest horse shows in the country. But there was more than prize money and prized horses on display. Roy McQuaig...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot with triple-digit temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It will be hot again today. The afternoon temperature is expected to rise into the low 100s. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Calm winds will become south around 5 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa County extends burn ban until Aug. 22

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for another seven days. A burn ban was put in effect on Aug. 8. Due to conditions not improving enough, the commissioners voted to extend the ban. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

