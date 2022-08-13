Read full article on original website
KTUL
Broken Arrow organization hosting first Pride Fest
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Advocate Alliance of Broken Arrow is holding its first Pride Fest on Saturday. It's a free all-ages event that will be held at Events Park from noon to 5 p.m. Pride Fest in BA will feature over 30 vendors including local artists, food trucks,...
KTUL
North Tulsa Economic Development initiative to host 18th annual back-to-school event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The North Tulsa Economic Development initiative will host its 18th Annual Back 2 School Supply and Resource Extravaganza Monday from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Tulsa Technology Center - Peoria Campus. The organization hopes to setup children for educational success and help parents...
KTUL
Tulsa Oktoberfest tickets now on sale
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tickets for Tulsa's 43rd Oktoberfest are now on sale. Tickets went on sale Friday, including VIP packages and registration for special events. The festival will bring days of live music, food, games and competitions, carnival rides and more. It will be held from Oct. 20 to the 23.
KTUL
Over 1,100 Cherokee foster children to get free pair of socks in time for school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — More than 1,100 Cherokee Nation foster children will be getting a free pair of fun and colorful Laurel Burch socks just in time for school to start. The socks came through a donation from Cherokee National Treasure Traci Rabbit to Cherokee Nation Indian Child Welfare.
KTUL
Students move into A New Leaf's Transition Academy for the first time
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you recognized the woman in the grey shirt moving dressers at A New Leaf on Saturday, that's because it's NewsChannel 8's Sunny Leigh. She spent her day with the family at A New Leaf's brand new Transition Academy, moving her son Nick into his own dorm room for the first time. Like every mom on a college move-in day, she shed her fair share of tears. But a year ago, she didn't think that day would ever come.
KTUL
Goo Goo Dolls to come to Tulsa in November
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Goo Goo Dolls have announce they will be performing at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Nov. 12. Known for its smash hits like “Name,” “Iris” and “Slide,” Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records over the course of 20 years. Hailing from Buffalo, New York, guitarist and vocalist Johnny Rzeznik first joined forces with bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska in 1985 and styled themselves similar to The Replacements.
KTUL
Critical Race Theory law could limit the teaching of Native American history
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Critical Race Theory bill attempts to ban discriminatory teaching. It bans teaching that one race is superior and bans teaching that one race is inherently racist. It's the interpretation of the law that could make teachers choose not to teach pieces of history for...
KTUL
Tulsa library program to help students earn high school diploma for free
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City-County Library has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and Gale/Cengage Learning to offer five Tulsa County residents the opportunity to earn their high school diploma for free. The program is called Excel High School and it allows residents to receive their...
KTUL
Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue hosts adoption event in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Legacy of Hope Dog Rescue is hosting an Adoption Day event Saturday at the Petsmart in Broken Arrow. The organization is an all-volunteer animal rescue group, and it hosts weekly adoption events each weekend. The group's Facebook page highlights its adoptable animals with important...
KTUL
Bridge on Katy Trail destroyed, no estimated time of repairs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Parks are warning pedestrians who use Katy Trail to use a detour after a former wooden railroad bridge used to cross a ditch caught fire and was completely destroyed. The bridge is located on Katy Trail between 49th West Avenue and 41st Street. Tulsa...
KTUL
Oklahomans grapple with food insecurity, some skipping meals
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Inflation is making wallets and waistlines lighter. The high cost of food means many Oklahomans are eating less to spend less. A survey from the website Coupon Birds found that 56% of Oklahomans have skipped meals due to rising food prices this year. Food insecurity now appears to be a middle-class problem.
KTUL
Disabled veterans compete in Heroes on Horses event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The horse world converged on the Tulsa State Fairgrounds over the weekend for the National Snaffle Bit Association world championship. It’s one of the largest horse shows in the country. But there was more than prize money and prized horses on display. Roy McQuaig...
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
KTUL
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
KTUL
17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Academy, Tulsa Drillers surprise little league team after viral sportsmanship video
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Academy Sports and the Tulsa Drillers teamed up on Saturday to surprise the Tulsa Little League team with a $1,000 shopping spree after a good sportsmanship moment went viral. The team will get to shop Academy's assortment of team sports gear and more. The display...
KTUL
Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
KTUL
Sip 'N Slide, Riverside 5K Elite to cause weekend road closures in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some roads will be closed in Tulsa this weekend due to some events. Riverside will be closed starting at 6:15 a.m. Saturday near East 96th Street due to the Riverside 5000 5K Elite. The road reopens at 10 a.m. North Boulder Avenue near West Archer...
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and hot with triple-digit temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It will be hot again today. The afternoon temperature is expected to rise into the low 100s. Heat index values will be as high as 105. Calm winds will become south around 5 miles per hour in the morning. Tonight will be mostly clear with...
KTUL
Tulsa County extends burn ban until Aug. 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioners approved extending the burn ban within Tulsa County for another seven days. A burn ban was put in effect on Aug. 8. Due to conditions not improving enough, the commissioners voted to extend the ban. Area fire officials determined conditions were appropriate...
