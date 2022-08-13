Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden
TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest. Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.
KTUL
Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
KTUL
Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
KTUL
Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
Tulsa man arrested for shooting into a home, burglary while wearing body armor
Police said a Tulsa man was arrested Monday after going to a south Tulsa home with a semi-automatic rifle and body armor and shooting through the door several times around 9:11 a.m. After shooting through the door, police told FOX23 that Leo John Noel went to the back of the...
KTUL
17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
Large metal tube falls from semi, blocking Sapulpa Main Street
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Police blocked Main Street in Sapulpa for about an hour Monday morning, after a large piece of equipment fell from a semi and blocked the street. Sapulpa Captain Troy Foreman says this happened near Dewey Ave. around 7:45 a.m. Northbound traffic on Main was shut down until just before 9 a.m.
KTUL
Broken Arrow man arrested after shooting into home, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
news9.com
Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail
The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
Tulsa Transit Bus Driver Hospitalized After Assault By Passenger
TULSA, Okla. - A Tulsa transit bus driver was beaten by a passenger, who tried to take over the wheel. Other passengers pulled the man off the driver. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live on east Admiral in Tulsa where it happened.
Broken Arrow farm shares stories of unusual friendship between a duck an 165-pound dog
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — You could call five-pound Olaf the duck a “small king.” He thinks he’s in charge of his Broken Arrow farm home, and he roams the back yard, making sure all the other animals are okay. Even the other ducks know to follow...
Tulsa County home a total loss following fire
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County home is a total loss after a fire broke out on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on fire near Southwest Blvd and S. 70th West Ave around 1 p.m. Sand Springs, Berryhill and Sapulpa fire departments responded to the fire. The...
KTUL
Two people shot near 61st and Peoria, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
KTUL
Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
sapulpatimes.com
This Week in Sapulpa History: The Dreaded Polio Reaches Creek County
This week in history, in 1946, the fear and effects of Polio reached Creek County. Pools closed for the summer, A Boy Scout trip was canceled, the School Board pushed the opening of the new school year back, and a child died all in the same month. The shortened name...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
