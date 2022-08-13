ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

KTUL

Tulsa hit-and-run victim dies after a week in a coma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Christopher Key, the victim of a south Tulsa hit-and-run, passed away today, according to a Facebook post from his dad, Ben Key. "My sweet boy Christopher went to Heaven. We are all devastated and overwhelmed. I love him so much! He was the best son and brother that ever lived," Ben said in the post.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Fire destroys RV in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A fire destroyed an RV in north Tulsa Monday morning. Black Dog, Sperry and Berryhill fire departments responded to the scene of the fire near 65th Street North and North 74th West Avenue. Black Dog Fire Department said the fire was called in around 5:30 a.m....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Bull Shark Dive winners take a swim at Oklahoma Aquarium

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two lucky winners of this year's Bull Shark Dive contest got to take a dip in the shark tank. More than 700 people entered, but it was Kayla Hansen from Sand Springs and Bryne Berry from New Orleans whose names were drawn. However, Bryne Berry...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Semi loaded with liquid cranberries rolls over on IDL in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A semitruck and trailer loaded with liquid cranberries rolled over on the Highway 412 on-ramp in downtown Tulsa on Sunday. The truck was on Interstate 244 northbound on the ramp to go to U.S. 412 westbound when it rolled around 5:15 p.m. The cranberries spilled...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

17-year-old shot at east Tulsa shopping center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - A person has been shot at a shopping center near 21st and Garnett, according to Tulsa police. Police have blocked off the parking lot of the Cherokee Shopping Center to investigate the incident. This is a developing story.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Broken Arrow man arrested after shooting into home, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Broken Arrow man was arrested Monday after shooting through the front door of someone's home and then going inside, Tulsa police said. Leo John Noel allegedly went to the home near 61st and Lewis around 9 a.m. Monday wearing body armor and shot through the front door several times with a semiautomatic rifle.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Fire Destroys Wooden Railroad Bridge On The Katy Trail

The Tulsa Fire Department says a fire destroyed the old wooden railroad bridge on Katy Trail, which is located in Sand Springs near West 49th Street and West 3rd Street. Tulsa firefighters say the flames ravaged the Katy Trail Bridge Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Riverparks Authority Executive Director...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Two people shot near 61st and Peoria, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were shot Monday evening near 61st and Peoria, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police said they believe one car was shooting at another, but they are unsure if it was a road rage incident or if it was targeted. The alleged suspect(s)...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man of interest related to a financial crime. The man is suspected of using a credit card without the victim's consent. If anyone has any information about the man seen in the photos, contact Lieutenant Weeden at...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK

