ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now

It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut

Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title. It was a second straight season where they held the number one […] The post 2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury

The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#49ers#The Wrap#American Football#Cheesehead Tv
Yardbarker

Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement

The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed

Green Bay is adding a kicker. The Packers are signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to agent Paul Sheehy. With longtime kicker Mason Crosby still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery, the Packers have a need for depth at the position. Gabe Brkic has handled the duties in camp but missed a 32-yard field goal during Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco on Friday.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy