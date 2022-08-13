Read full article on original website
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Who improved their stock most during Packers preseason opener?
The Green Bay Packers were unable to leave San Francisco with a win in the preseason opener of 2022, falling 28-21 to the 49ers on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s who improved their stock the most during the preseason opener against the 49ers:. OT Zach Tom: The...
Aaron Rodgers will absolutely love Packers’ trio of roster moves
The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for the regular season, during which they will hopefully produce a stronger showing in the playoffs. With the first week of preseason action under their belts, the Packers made a series of critical roster moves on Sunday that will have star quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired up. According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Packers activated tight end Robert Tonyan, OL Elgton Jenkins, and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson from the PUP list.
Look: Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Not Happy With NFL Decision
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't loving how the NFL handled Green Bay's preseason schedule this year. Per ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky, LaFleur revealed that the team didn't get back from its Week 1 game against the 49ers until 5 AM. "Thank you league," LaFleur said. "It's a long season...
Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now
It’s not easy living in the shadow of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and this is the exact situation Jordan Love has found himself in as Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent for the Green Bay Packers. Love didn’t exactly do himself any favors with a rather disappointing performance in the […] The post Packers coach Matt LeFleur reveals the harsh reality Jordan Love is living in right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers; Everything good and bad from Romeo Doubs’ preseason debut
Aside from Jordan Love, there was no other player on the Packers roster with a more highly anticipated preseason opener than rookie fourth round pick Romeo Doubs. Few, if any, rookies have ever generated as much training camp hype in Green Bay as the former Nevada receiver who has taken Ray Nitshke Field by storm over the last few weeks. With a number of the Packers’ veteran receivers inactive, Doubs was effectively WR1 in Santa Clara on Friday night. He played 28 total snaps, and was targeted a team-high 7 times.
2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers had a tough end to the 2021-22 campaign, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. Green Bay went on to have an eventful offseason and is looking to remain a contender for a Super Bowl title. It was a second straight season where they held the number one […] The post 2 Packers players who must impress in preseason Week 2 ahead of roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Green Bay Packers get three key players back from injury
The Green Bay Packers have three key players back at practice. The team announced this week that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan, and wide receiver Christian Watson had all been activated from the physically unable to perform list. It goes without saying that this is huge news...
Why Romeo Doubs is best set up to Davante Adams' replacement
The Green Bay Packers were hoping to add a couple of playmakers this offseason at the wide receiver position after the losses of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who both went to the AFC West. Especially because of what Adams did in his time in Green Bay, the team needed to find some sort of potential replacement for him.
Packers signing Ramiz Ahmed
Green Bay is adding a kicker. The Packers are signing Ramiz Ahmed, according to agent Paul Sheehy. With longtime kicker Mason Crosby still on the physically unable to perform list after offseason surgery, the Packers have a need for depth at the position. Gabe Brkic has handled the duties in camp but missed a 32-yard field goal during Green Bay’s first preseason matchup with San Francisco on Friday.
