Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Fort Wayne financial firm completes merger
Fort Wayne-based Credent Wealth Management is merging with Personal Wealth Partners. Personal Wealth Partners, which has offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin, will now operate under the Credent Wealth Management brand. Credent was founded in 2014 by Daniel Steichen, who’s background includes more than 30 years of financial management and planning...
Current Publishing
Noblesville hires firm to study feasibility of learning center
Noblesville has approved a contract with an architecture and interior design firm to explore the feasibility of a proposed innovation learning center. The city recently entered into an agreement for an amount not to exceed $40,000 with Luminaut, which is headquartered in Cincinnati and operates in Indianapolis under the name Luminaut | Rowland. The city, which had already budgeted money for the project, intends to use the information that Luminaut gathers to determine if the type of facility is an investment that warrants further exploration, said Andrew Murray, director of economic development.
Inside Indiana Business
Two companies expanding in Wayne County
A pair of companies in Wayne County is planning to expand operations, the EDC of Wayne County announced Monday. The projects from Vandor Corp. and Dot Transportation Inc. total $8.3 million in investment and the creation of more than 70 jobs. Vandor Group says it will add a new product...
Current Publishing
Hy-Vee plans to open store in Fishers
Hy-Vee, an Iowa-based supermarket chain with stores throughout the Midwest and Southern U.S., plans to open a store in Fishers. Hy-Vee announced in January it plans to open a store in Zionsville. Now, the employee-owned company has announced it also has its sights set on Fishers. The company plans to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside Indiana Business
$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects
The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
buildingindiana.com
Coolest AE Projects: Dupont Sports Medicine Complex
Indiana architects and engineers have a ton of cool projects going on, but we wanted to hear about the ones that got them most excited. So, we put out the call to firms throughout the state for their input on the coolest architecture and engineering projects that have taken place in the last few years.
Inside Indiana Business
Groundbreaking set for shell building near Fort Wayne airport
Officials in Fort Wayne will Tuesday break ground on a $5.4 million shell building near Fort Wayne International Airport. Greater Fort Wayne Inc. says the 52,000-square-foot facility will help boost business growth seen in the city’s airport district over the past few years. The shell building will be expandable...
WOWO News
Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
City of Westfield receives seven bids for Grand Park
The city of Westfield has received seven bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex, although the identities of bidders will remain under wraps for now. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission, which owns the complex, released a request for proposals in March seeking companies interested in purchasing Grand Park or operating the campus through a public-private partnership. Two appraisals were received by the city earlier this month.
wbiw.com
Annual ISA Pistol Competition brought Indiana Sheriff’s Departments together for a day of competition and comradery
LAWRENCE COUNTY – In conjunction with the Indiana Sheriffs Association (ISA) Annual Conference, members from multiple agencies participated in the annual Pistol Competition at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department gun range on August 8th, to kick off the conference held in French Lick on August 9th and 10th.
Current Publishing
Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers
At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
WIBC.com
A-Mazin’ Indiana Corn Maze Nominated For Best In The Country
A corn maze or maize maze is a maze cut out of a corn field. Originally, the first full-size corn maze was believed to be created in Annville, Pennsylvania in 1993; however, similar corn mazes were highlighted in newspapers as early as 1982. Corn mazes have become popular tourist attractions and are a way for farms to generate tourist income. There are more than 500 of these mazes across the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
munciejournal.com
Charles W. Brown Planetarium Fall 2022 (Sept. – Dec.) Free Show Schedule
All regular planetarium programs are free of charge. No tickets or reservations are required for public planetarium shows except for our annual “Astronomy SLAM!”. Saturdays: Sept. 3, 10, 17 at 6:30 p.m. Scientists expected a lot from the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest optical telescope launched into...
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
WANE-TV
120+ creatives join Bloom Fest in Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 120 vendors specializing in local arts and nature came together Saturday for Bloom Fest. The fifth annual event in Leo-Cedarville featured the work of local creatives, live music, food trucks, kids’ activities and more. The festivities lasted from 10 a.m. to...
readthereporter.com
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow appoints new staff, makes promotions
Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow has announced the appointments of officers to his new staff at the Carmel Police Department (CPD). The appointments were made on July 28. Dwight Frost was promoted to role of Deputy Chief of Operations, Brady Myers was promoted to the role of Deputy Chief of Administration, Ryan Jellison was promoted to the role of Major of the Support Division, and Shane Collins was promoted to the role of Major of the Operations Division. Additionally, Lieutenant Ryan Meyer was transferred to the Operations Division Administrative Lieutenant position on Aug. 1.
WISH-TV
Millennials increase RV sales in Indiana
MT. COMFORT, Ind (WISH) — The owner of Mt. Comfort RV in Hancock County said people ages 18 to 34 are some of the biggest consumers of recreational vehicles. Many of these lavish vehicles, which come with kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms, were once considered a luxury for the retired and are now in the mainstream.
readthereporter.com
Republicans flock to outdoor party
After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Comments / 0