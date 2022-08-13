Read full article on original website
MASS MoCA workers vote overwhelmingly to strike
Unionized employees of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, also known as MASS MoCA, voted almost unanimously to strike for the day on Friday, Aug. 19.
Medical Notes: Aug. 15, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format. Mondays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Access online with zoom: https://us02web.zom.us/j/88206475051; access by phone, 646-558-8656, meeting ID: 88206475051. Wednesdays, 6...
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
Lawsuit Against MA RMV Continues After Zhukovskyy Verdict
Questions remain about whether West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy should have been driving during the fatal accident that involved a group of motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019. Zhukovskyy was found not guilty of homicide and manslaughter charges for the seven deaths caused by the crash on U.S. Route...
Climate Resistance Project Seeks to Raise Flood Awareness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield, in conjunction with municipal and community partners in the Berkshires, delivered an update on year 2 of the regional work of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) Grant Program at a press conference held Thursday, Aug. 11 near the Churchill Brook culvert on Hancock Road.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
I love Pizza. Who doesn't right? Living in Pittsfield, I like to try out a variety of places. Sure I have my favorites but I also like to explore. It may sound a bit funny but compared to other Berkshire County towns I lived in prior to moving to Pittsfield 12 years ago, Pittsfield feels like a mecca when it comes to available pizza options. Go ahead and raise your eyebrows while you read this. I don't blame you (check out Massachusetts' favorite pizza topping by going here. You may find it a bit surprising).
MA Residents May Have to Wait Longer for Their Jif Refunds
You probably remember a few months back, there was a recall on Jif peanut butter and Jif peanut butter-related items due to possible Salmonella contamination in the products. I had mentioned that some of the recalled Jif products were sold in Berkshire County as I had three jars of the peanut butter product that fell under the recall umbrella (see photos below). I purchased those products at either Price Chopper Market 32 or Stop & Shop in Pittsfield (it may have been a combination of the two, hard to remember). I also mentioned that the process for getting a refund from Jif was rather easy. You can refresh your memory on that process by going here.
Biologists to Speak at Pittsfield Green Drinks
PITTSFIELD, Mass. Conservation biologists Linda Merry and Mara Silvers will speak at the August Pittsfield Green Drinks event. On Tuesday, August 16th, Pittsfield Green Drinks will start at 5:15 PM at Thistle & Mirth, 44 West Street, Pittsfield. Merry and Silvers will speak at 6:00 PM. Merry and Silvers will...
Repair Operations on I-90 Week of Aug. 15
LEE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight guardrail repair operations and daytime bridge repair work on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Stockbridge, Lee and Becket. The overnight guardrail repairs will take place from mile marker 8.0 to mile marker 12.0...
Berkshire County cafe, market reopening after 2 years
The Store at Five Corners is reopening under new ownership on August 16. The cafe and market, located at 4 New Ashford Road in Williamstown, closed in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: New ownership at two Lenox hotels; New BIPOC fund at Pittsfield Farmers Market; Grant for nursing assistant training programs; Technical Assistance offerings from BERP; BCC “40 under forty”
Mission Hill Hospitality Acquires Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox. LENOX—Mission Hill Hospitality of Denver has acquired two hotels in Lenox: the Courtyard by Marriot Lenox and Hampton Inn & Suites Berkshires-Lenox. “The Berkshires are a top drive-to-leisure destination in New England, filled with a...
Massachusetts in need of rain due to critical drought
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis has the details of where we stand and our next rain chances.
Berkshire Economic Recovery Program Announces Fall Offerings
BERKSHIRE COUNTY — 1Berkshire, in partnership with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission and with support from the United States Economic Development Administration, has announced a third slate of technical assistance offerings of the Berkshire Economic Recovery Program (BERP). The series continues with returning and new offerings including "It’s Time to...
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
Central Warehouse emergency repairs could finish Monday
The city of Albany says the emergency work it’s doing on the crumbling Central Warehouse is expected to be finished Monday. The city says it will issue notices of violations against the owner once the repair work is complete. Amtrak suspended services on July 29 due to deterioration of...
Jewish Federation, BNRC to Host Events Aug. 18 and 25
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will host two upcoming programs with the Berkshire Natural Resources Council (BNRC): A presentation on Thursday, August 18 at 10:45 a.m., at Knesset Israel, Pittsfield and a nature walk at Parson's Marsh in Lenox on Thursday, August 25 at 10:45 a.m.
Pittsfield is using ARPA funding for historic investment in housing
In July, Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer announced that $8.6 million the city received in federal pandemic relief would go to a slate of housing initiatives. The lion’s share of the money will help create new city-owned permanent supportive housing and a housing resource center with access to a kitchen, laundry facilities, bathrooms, and more. Funding will also flow to a new downtown emergency shelter, the creation of an affordable housing trust, and more. The move comes as Pittsfield and Berkshire County struggle with a housing crisis and questions about supporting the unhoused. In addition to being a major piece of the roughly $40 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Tyer tells WAMC it’s the largest single investment in housing Pittsfield has ever made.
