Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
ENDYMA's Helmut Lang Archive Is Coming to ANDREAS MURKUDIS
ENDYMA is the world’s largest Helmut Lang archive collector, and now its biggest presentation of vintage Helmut Lang pieces from 1986 to 2005 is heading to one of Berlin’s leading multi-brand retailers, ANDREAS MURKUDIS. Commencing this month, a curated selection will be available to buy from the collector...
hypebeast.com
Samuel Ross' Black British Artist Grant Programme Launches for 2022
Samuel Ross, the founder and Creative Director of A-COLD-WALL*, is re-launching the eponymously titled Samuel Ross Black British Artist Grant Programme for 2022. With a focus on championing Black creatives, this fourth installment welcomes those in the fields of industrial design, graphic design, fine art, furniture, sculpture and fashion to submit their applications to become the recipient of the grant, in turn helping them to emerge in industries “where opportunity has been historically scarce for the Black British community,” per S_RA.
Raymond Briggs, Beloved Author and Illustrator of ‘The Snowman,’ Dies at 88
Raymond Briggs, the British writer and illustrator who delighted generations of children and adults with his beloved festive book The Snowman and many other, has died. He was 88. His publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news on Wednesday. “Raymond liked to act the professional curmudgeon, but we will remember him for his stories of love and of loss,” Briggs’ literary agent Hilary Delemere told The Guardian. “I know from the many letters he received how his books and animations touched people’s hearts. He kept his curiosity and sense of wonder right up to the last.”More from The Hollywood ReporterRacism "Rife"...
Costco Has a Great Deal on Art Books Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco might not be top-of-mind when you think of places to shop luxury goods, but thanks to one TikTok video, it could soon be for luxury books.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Takara Tomy Releases Canon EOS R5 Transformers
Takara Tomy has just announced a three-way collaboration with the Transformers franchise and Canon Inc. Taking the Japanese camera manufacturer’s EOS R5 mirrorless camera, Takara Tomy has reproduced the camera to 80 percent scale where the choice of either Optimus Prime or Reflector can be transformed from the toy camera.
Breathless review – a hoarder of clothes begins dating a minimalist
Sophie looks at her clothes and says she sees them as “versions of me”. Uncertain about her identity, she can cover all bases by filling her wardrobe with options. The more insecure she gets, the more she finds solace in shopping, buying new looks to become a new person.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace‘s Fall 2022 offering is one of its most comprehensive to date, featuring a continuation of its adidas collaboration, plenty of technical outerwear, a Starter collab, and dozens of accessories, and now for week 3 much of its strongest array is about to drop. The upcoming selection follows on from last week’s cozy-centric curation, this time around opting for fleecy Polartec pieces, season-transitioning washed cotton outerwear, and caps in abundance.
BBC
Artist carves magnificent mandala into Knowsley parkland
A huge mandala has been carved into parkland to show people "the realms of what art can be", its creator has said. The artwork, which covers an area the size of one-and-a-half football pitches, has been cut into Knowsley's Halewood Park by artist James Brunt. He said he wanted the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
DeLorean is now in the business of alternate timelines
If this were Back to the Future, we’d need a chalkboard. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you know your car history, you’ll remember that John DeLorean was a leading light in the American car industry who struck out on his own and started an eponymous car brand with a luxury sports car. You also might know how that all ended up. But if you were to peruse this DeLorean history page, you’d find an entire backstory leading up to its Alpha5 EV. Almost as if someone went back in time and messed around with history...
CARS・
Royal Mail unveils Augmented Reality Transformers stamps
Royal Mail has revealed a new set of Augmented Reality (AR) Transformers stamps.The stamps pay tribute to the British contribution to the robots franchise.They will come in eight pairs, with each pair containing one autobot and one decepticon.The robots will be pictured in their original 1980s styles, and will include fan favourites such as Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron.Each was created by British comic artists: Andrew Wildman (pencils); Stephen Baskerville (inks); and John-Paul Bove (colours), who have all contributed to the Transformers series.Since the Transformers burst on to the scene in 1984, British writers and artists have made a substantial...
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the OkDongsik x 다다DADA多多 Capsule Collection
Delving into the world of Food & Beverage, South Korean creative collective 다다DADA多多 has now collaborated with Seoul’s Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized restaurant, OkDongsik. The duo came together to introduce “DADA DAK GOMTANG,” an expert take on traditional Korean chicken soup. Limited to 200 servings via OkDongsik’s Seogyo location, the soup features a rich, deeply flavored broth, with moist chicken and accouterments.
Monumental book on Annie Leibovitz gets unlimited re-release this summer
The only comprehensive record of the living legend’s era-defining career, Annie Leibovitz was first published in late 00s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DIY Photography
AI-generated illustrations for “Goodnight Moon” are pure nightmare material
I never perceived Goodnight Moon as creepy. Quite the opposite, actually. However, text-to-image always has some weird ideas, and so does. Joris Bax. He didn’t only use Midjourney’s AI tool to create illustrations for the famous bedtime poem. He also added a super-creepy voice and music to it, turning it into pure, distilled nightmare material. Something like this music video, only even scarier.
hypebeast.com
VANDY THE PINK Readies Burger Shop Tees
After releasing a Tofu-inspired collection featuring shoes, acrylic trays, and more, VANDY THE PINK draws upon food inspirations once again for its latest graphic tee capsule. Showcased in the collection are a range of Burger Shop tees featuring real-life images of branded tofu burgers, beer brand-inspired imagery, and flower-eyed cartoon burger graphics.
hypebeast.com
NOAH's FW22 Collection is the Same but Different
Following a special summer release of sustainable wetsuits, NOAH returns to deliver its Fall/Winter 2022 collection. While introducing the collection, the NYC-based label quotes philosopher Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr writing: “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”. Continuing its free-thinking mentality of merging the subversive sensibilities of...
hypebeast.com
11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi Delivers a Tonal Range of Wardrobe Essentials
Following the release of its collaborative footwear styles with Salomon, 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi has just released new apparel items on HBX. The latest black tonal range comprises wardrobe essentials like a short-sleeved t-shirt, a crewneck sweatshirt, a nylon blend hoodie, a zip hoodie, and cotton pants. Other standouts are four headwear styles in collaboration with New Era, including a beanie, skull cap, snapback cap, and bucket hat. Rounding out the drop are a full-coverage mask and logo socks.
Vintage Plymouth Duster Used For Park Art
A giant crane dangled the car over a 25-foot-by-50-foot reflecting pool under the Duster with 2,500 gallons of water as a crew fixed a 1975 Duster into place. Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here. "It's definitely not something you see every day,” said Boyd, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center's exhibitions manager....
hypebeast.com
TikTok’s New AI Generator Uses Text To Create Abstract Artwork
TikTok has quietly launched an AI image generator that produces artwork from user-inputted text. Available to only select users at the moment, the effect was first reported by The Verge and is called “AI greenscreen.”. According to the publication, users are prompted to type in text, which will be...
hypebeast.com
9th Wonder's Nike KD 15 "Charles Doutit" Is Revealed
Kevin Durant considers himself an authentic lover of music, and one way that he’s expressed his affection for this has been through creating special music-inspired. colorways. This trend is set to continue on his fifteenth signature shoe, this time in the form of a collection of iterations that shout out some of his favorite hip hop producers. And the latest to be unveiled is this Nike KD 15 “Charles Doutit” variation which pays homage to Patrick Denard Douthit, also known as 9th Wonder.
hypebeast.com
Jordan System.23 Clog in Grey Multicolor Has a Release Date
Jordan Brand has dropped another new colorway for its Crocs-like shoes. The Jordan System.23 Clog is releasing in “Grey Multicolor” just in time for the Fall season. The clog is constructed with two key pieces, including a removable neoprene bootie and its exterior rubber shell. The removable neoprene sleeve is adorned in a multicolor design that is similar to the Jordan elephant print. The exterior arrives in a grey rubber shell and features ventilation holes on the toe boxes and a cutout heel for added breathability. Branding is at a minimum and the Jumpman logo is only seen on debossed on the lateral rear.
Comments / 0