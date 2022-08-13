Read full article on original website
BBC
Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops
A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
BBC
Great Witley field fire moved at 'an alarming rate'
A large fire that spread across a field and into gardens, was moving "at an alarming rate", an eyewitness says. The blaze broke out in a field on Thursday next to the A443, close to the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire. Three cars were destroyed and more than 40...
BBC
Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'
A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39
The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
Furious neighbours tell gas company it has 'blood on its hands' over death of girl, four, in south London explosion as community meeting turns hostile
Furious neighbours forced to evacuate from their homes after a fatal explosion in south London which killed a four-year-old girl told the local gas provider last night they 'have blood on their hands'. Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of...
Grandmother, 75, gets police caution after refusing to move in successful sit-in pavement protest against broadband pole being erected outside her bungalow
A rebellious grandmother who received a police caution for taking a stand against a huge broadband pole being erected outside her home has won the battle to have it moved. Dot Bolton, 75, has never been in trouble with the law in her life, but felt she had no choice but to stage a sit-in protest on the spot the 30ft pole was due to go up yesterday.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish
Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
Woman found dead in bushland after horrified fisherman spotted her body hidden just off the road
A fisherman has made a horror discovery after spotting a woman's body hidden in bushland. The woman was found near Jaloonda Road in Bluewater, about 28km northwest of Townsville, in Queensland's tropical north on Saturday afternoon. Police declared the crime scene at about 5pm and cordoned-off a section of the...
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
Tennant has putrid smell in apartment building, landlord finds week old defrosting chicken is the culprit
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
ohmymag.co.uk
The family’s anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat
The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a ‘highly recommended’ dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can’t hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter’s early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
Saharan Britain: Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert after fields and trees turn brown in heatwave
Aerial shots have revealed the impact of Britain's heatwave which has left farmers with parched crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally be filled with swathes of greenery, as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking 40C temperatures. Patches of scorched grass can be seen across...
hotnewhiphop.com
One Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses At Medusa Festival
The Medusa Festival in Spain is a massive EDM event, and this year it boasted big acts like David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Amelie Lens, and Carl Cox. The festivities turned into horror on Saturday morning, however, when high winds caused the main stage collapsed, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. Three festival-goers suffered serious trauma injuries and an additional fourteen attendees received minor injuries.
Shops looted, Ferrari jumped on and police assaulted as Friday night chaos ensues
Look, there's a wild night out in London and then there's what happened Friday 12 August. Hoards of people took to Oxford Street this past Friday, looting shops, jumping on a Ferrari, and assaulting police. The Met were called to the chaos in central shortly before 6pm, with footage of...
BBC
Studland fire: Ninety firefighters tackle heath blaze near beach
Ninety firefighters have been sent to tackle a large heath blaze close to a popular beach. Crews were deployed to the Studland peninsula in Purbeck, Dorset, after emergency services were called shortly after 13:00 BST. The chain ferry linking Studland to Sandbanks in Poole was being used to help people...
BBC
Lincoln A46: Woodland fire leads to bypass closure
A bypass was closed because of smoke from a woodland fire blowing across the carriageway, police have said. Lincolnshire Police said the A46 in Lincoln was shut between Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout, but had since reopened. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews dealt with a blaze off Burton...
BBC
Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family
Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
