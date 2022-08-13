ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Field fire: Huge combine harvester fire rips through crops

A huge combine harvester fire has ripped through a field. Pictures from the scene in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, show vast amounts of land reduced to debris. The blaze engulfed about 40,000 square metres (430,556 sq ft) of standing crops, Hereford And Worcester Fire and Rescue has said. Firefighters were called...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Great Witley field fire moved at 'an alarming rate'

A large fire that spread across a field and into gardens, was moving "at an alarming rate", an eyewitness says. The blaze broke out in a field on Thursday next to the A443, close to the village of Great Witley, in Worcestershire. Three cars were destroyed and more than 40...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Broomfield blaze 'one of the largest field fires we had ever seen'

A number of homes were evacuated as crews in Essex tackled "one of the largest field fires we had ever seen". The county's fire service said the blaze across 91 acres (37 hectares) off Hollow Lane, Broomfield, Chelmsford, took hold at about 13:50 BST on Friday. An outbuilding was damaged...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious neighbours tell gas company it has 'blood on its hands' over death of girl, four, in south London explosion as community meeting turns hostile

Furious neighbours forced to evacuate from their homes after a fatal explosion in south London which killed a four-year-old girl told the local gas provider last night they 'have blood on their hands'. Sahara Salman died after a terraced house collapsed in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, in the borough of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 75, gets police caution after refusing to move in successful sit-in pavement protest against broadband pole being erected outside her bungalow

A rebellious grandmother who received a police caution for taking a stand against a huge broadband pole being erected outside her home has won the battle to have it moved. Dot Bolton, 75, has never been in trouble with the law in her life, but felt she had no choice but to stage a sit-in protest on the spot the 30ft pole was due to go up yesterday.
PROTESTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing

Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

The family's anguish as their dog dies after the sitter left it to 'boil' in a scorching heat

The family left their beloved bulldog Teddie with a 'highly recommended' dog sitter to prepare him for a holiday later that year. The owner can't hold back her tears as she describes her heartbreak after the sitter's early morning call, simply stating their dog was dead. The animalwas left in a glass conservatory in extreme heat. The family is confident the death was avoidable.
PETS
Daily Mail

Saharan Britain: Aerial views of England show scorched earth as parts of the UK resemble a desert after fields and trees turn brown in heatwave

Aerial shots have revealed the impact of Britain's heatwave which has left farmers with parched crops and vast desert-like landscapes in areas normally be filled with swathes of greenery, as the country endured its driest July since 1935 and record-breaking 40C temperatures. Patches of scorched grass can be seen across...
ENVIRONMENT
hotnewhiphop.com

One Dead, Dozens Injured After Stage Collapses At Medusa Festival

The Medusa Festival in Spain is a massive EDM event, and this year it boasted big acts like David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Amelie Lens, and Carl Cox. The festivities turned into horror on Saturday morning, however, when high winds caused the main stage collapsed, killing one person and injuring dozens of others. Three festival-goers suffered serious trauma injuries and an additional fourteen attendees received minor injuries.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Studland fire: Ninety firefighters tackle heath blaze near beach

Ninety firefighters have been sent to tackle a large heath blaze close to a popular beach. Crews were deployed to the Studland peninsula in Purbeck, Dorset, after emergency services were called shortly after 13:00 BST. The chain ferry linking Studland to Sandbanks in Poole was being used to help people...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lincoln A46: Woodland fire leads to bypass closure

A bypass was closed because of smoke from a woodland fire blowing across the carriageway, police have said. Lincolnshire Police said the A46 in Lincoln was shut between Carholme Roundabout and Riseholme Roundabout, but had since reopened. Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews dealt with a blaze off Burton...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cameron House guests tried to save trapped family

Hotel guests had to be physically stopped from going back into a burning building to save a young family during the Cameron House fire, an inquiry has heard. The hotel's night manager, told a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) the group of men tried to go back for a couple and their baby who were trapped in their room.
ACCIDENTS

