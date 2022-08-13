Two shot, one hospitalized in serious condition after argument at Davie house South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

One person was arrested after an argument turned into a shooting that injured two people Friday night in Davie, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a shooting about 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 3600 block of SW 58th Terrace near SW 36th Court, according to Davie police.

Two people had been shot, and one received treatment at the scene by Davie Fire Rescue while the other was taken to a hospital.

Identities weren’t released for the victims or the suspect. Police said they’re not looking for anyone else associated with the incident.