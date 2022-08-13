ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Bae’s London restaurants reports making £7m in sales in its first four months

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Salt Bae’s Nusr-Et London restaurant has reported making £7 million in its first four months in business.

The social media star, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, went viral for the way he salts his steak, before opening a series of restaurants in his name.

Now, his company, Nusret UK Limited, has published its accounts. They reveal that the company “performed higher than expected” and as a result, made a profit of £2.3 million last year.

However, the figures may not come as a surprise to those familiar with the restaurant’s prices.

Its menu includes a gold-covered tomahawk steak for £1,450, a portion of mashed potato for £12, and a single serving of Coca-cola for £9.

Last year, a table of four left dinner at the restaurant after being presented with a bill for £37,023 ($50,888), according to a post shared to Reddit’s London subreddit.

Gökçe owns several other steakhouses in New York, Los Angeles and Turkey.

Several celebrities have been spotted at his restaurants, including Gemma Collins , who, last year, corrected reports that she spent £700 on a steak at Salt Bae ’s London restaurant. In fact, she said, she spent £1,450 on the gold-wrapped tomahawk steak.

The TV personality later admitted she “went a bit over the top” at Nusr-et in Knightsbridge , adding that she felt “sick” the next morning when she thought about the bill.

Speaking on The Gemma Collins Podcast she said: “I have to give the ambience of the restaurant, the experience of the restaurant, a 10 out of 10.

“The bill was another situation. I was in utter shock. But you know what, you have to weigh these things up, and the press reported that my steak cost £700, if only they knew.

“I wish it cost £700. It actually cost £1,450.”

