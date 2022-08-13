Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Notre Dame, Pitt Featured in AP Top 25; Penn State Unranked
Notre Dame and Pitt both were in the initial Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday, with Penn State just outside the rankings. Notre Dame, which finished No. 8 in the final AP poll of last season, begins the 2022 season ranked No. 5, while Pitt, which finished 2021 at No. 13, checks in at No. 17.
‘4 Mick 4 The Game’ tournament underway in Hollidaysburg
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Five years ago, Mikayla Focht was killed in a tragic ATV accident, her parents are keeping her legacy alive with a softball tournament. The annual tournament, “4 Mick 4 The Game”, invites teams from the area to compete to honor Mikayla’s life at Legion Park. The game’s sponsors help bring four […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new coach at helm, Indiana continues quest for WPIAL success from afar
The road to a WPIAL football championship is a long and winding one for Indiana. As the lone member school currently situated outside the WPIAL’s designed boundaries, the program finds itself in a world of its own. Road trips can be long, and visitors have had to do some...
First autocross event within the last 40 years comes to Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been four decades since Altoona has had an autocross event but that ends in August. The Allegheny Highlands Region – Sports Car Club of America will be holding an autocross event on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. at the Jaffa Shrine located at 2200 Broad Avenue, and the […]
Titusville Herald
Road Trip Masters capture flavor of Titusville for upcoming TV episode
Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler have been in Titusville this week filming the best that the town has to offer. They talked to Bill Stumpf at Drake Well Museum and Park, ate food from Curbside StrEAT Co. and Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse, stayed the night at the Caboose Motel and drove their 1968 Cadillac convertible all through town. Fulmer and Kessler are teachers during the school year, and when classes let out, they turn into TV show hosts.
explore venango
Franklin Native Looking to Catch Break as Actor
FORT MYERS, FL. (EYT) – A Franklin-native is trying to break into the film industry after moving over 1,200 miles across the country to pursue a career in acting. Kris D. Roberts, formerly of Franklin, recently spoke with exploreVenango.com to share his journey to Fort Myers, Florida, to pursue a career in acting.
55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 55th Annual Punxsutawney Groundhog Festival will be going on from Sunday, August 14th until Saturday, August 20th. Various vendors, kids’ activities, live bands, and magic shows will be happening throughout the week. Sheila Schreckengost is the chairman of the Groundhog Festival and she is looking forward to all the events […]
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Three Dead in Parker Area Crash
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Butler-based State Police have identified the victims in a Monday afternoon head-on collision that killed three people and left a fourth seriously injured. A Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher said the call came in at 4:47 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle accident at the...
Exploration and photography event set for Cresson Sanatorium and Prison
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Big House Produce is bringing special photography and exploration events to the Cresson Sanatorium and Prison. Starting on Friday, Aug. 19, a historical audio tour and paranormal audio tour will get underway, along with free-range exploration. The event will run from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and the audio tours […]
WJAC TV
Portage Area Summerfest comes to an end for this year
Hundreds gathered to celebrate the end of Portage Area Summerfest after a weekend full of live music, food, and fun. With last year's festivities including only a one-day Funfest, this is the first time the Summerfest came back in full swing since the pandemic. Organizers hope to continue in the...
School supplies, free haircuts at ‘Back to School Blessing Bash’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The start of the new school year is right around the corner and back-to-school shopping can be expensive, which is why a school district will be holding a back-to-school bash. Blacklick Valley School District in Cambria County will be holding a “Back to School Blessing Bash” and handing out school supplies […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Fire dept. pounces into action to save family pet
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A CAT-astrophe was adverted when the Reade Township Volunteer Fire Company was called to rescue one family member from a tree. After being stuck in a tree for over 12 hours, the McElheny family’s pet cat finally got all four paws on the ground and back to the children. The […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner called to Hempfield fire scene
The Westmoreland County coroner was called to a fire scene in Hempfield on Monday morning, according to a Westmoreland 911 dispatch supervisor. The fire was reported at a mobile home on Ferens Lane at 4:30 a.m. off Route 136, near the village of Darragh. State police were investigating. No information had been released by the coroner’s office.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Clearfield to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint This Month
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police will be participating in a DUI checkpoint during the month of August. The checkpoint will take place throughout the coverage area of PSP Clearfield. It will focus on removing drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways of the Commonwealth. The...
Centre County Grange Fair right around the corner
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s that time again, the Centre County Grange Fair kicks off Friday running through Aug. 27. Admission is $8 daily and $25 for the week. Children 11 and under are free. Parking will be $7 daily and $25 for the week except on Aug. 24, where parking will be free […]
Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
