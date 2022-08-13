Brian Fulmer and Nick Kessler have been in Titusville this week filming the best that the town has to offer. They talked to Bill Stumpf at Drake Well Museum and Park, ate food from Curbside StrEAT Co. and Fat Chad’s Taproom and Steakhouse, stayed the night at the Caboose Motel and drove their 1968 Cadillac convertible all through town. Fulmer and Kessler are teachers during the school year, and when classes let out, they turn into TV show hosts.

TITUSVILLE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO