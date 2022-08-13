Read full article on original website
The Baker Mayfield era in underway in Carolina. On Saturday, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback made his debut with the Panthers, starting at quarterback. The Mayfields spent four seasons in Cleveland, before moving on to Carolina. Baker's wife, Emily, is ready for the new era to begin. Fans are appreciative.
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Later this afternoon, Baker Mayfield will take the field for his first preseason game with the Carolina Panthers. The former Cleveland Browns QB and his wife, Emily, attended "Fan Fest" at Bank of America Stadium earlier this week. Emily posted a photo of the event on her Instagram page. "Fan...
While Odell Beckham Jr. continues to search for his next opportunity in the league, the talented wide receiver has been awfully supportive of his fellow NFL players via social media. It’s been nothing but good vibes from OBJ this summer, and in rather surprising fashion, Beckham left an encouraging comment on the NFL’s Instagram post about Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut with the Carolina Panthers.
Darnold has TD, Mayfield solid in Panthers preseason opener
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass and Baker Mayfield was solid aside from a fumbled snap in the latest stage of the Carolina Panthers quarterback competition, a 23-21 preseason-opening victory Saturday at the Washington Commanders. Mayfield started and completed four of seven passes for 45...
The Panthers coach made it clear he hasn’t yet named a starting quarterback for the regular season.
The Baltimore Ravens are prepared to pay Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport was asked about a potential extension on the Pat McAfee show. The NFL insider revealed what he had heard in reference to a Jackson-Ravens extension. “Would the Raves go there fully guaranteed? I...
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Before the Carolina Panthers shipped off to Foxboro, Mass. for the week, some i’s needed to be dotted and some t’s needed to be crossed. Among those particulars addressed on Monday was the ongoing quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold—who will both continue to, well, compete against one another in said ongoing quarterback competition.
