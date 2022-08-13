ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job

Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dolphins Very Clear

It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins were legitimate contenders in the AFC. Jimmy Johnson thinks that could change this year. The former Dolphins head coach believes this is the most-talented roster the AFC East franchise has had in a long time. “This may be be the most talented...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin, Bill Belichick Drama

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his top five NFL coaches. One prominent coach was left out. The Steelers head coach didn't include Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in his list of the top five coaches in the National Football League. That's...suspicious. Where is the legendary...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

SEC QB reportedly 'walking away from football'

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday that he will be stepping away from the game of football. According to Kristian Garic of WWL Radio New Orleans, Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting quarterback this fall. LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed the report with a statement...
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota standout Boye Mafe records highlight strip sack in NFL debut

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of faith in some of their top draft picks from the 2022 NFL Draft including former Minnesota standout defender Boye Mafe. In the first NFL game of his career, Mafe had an impactful performance that included a strip sack and a second sack with 1:17 minutes left in the game.
SEATTLE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska true freshman WR, former 4-star recruit, makes pretty TD catch during Huskers scrimmage

Nebraska wide receiver Janiran Bonner, a 4-star recruit from the Atlanta area, is looking to make a strong push for immediate playing time. Considered a top-50 WR recruit by 247Sports, Bonner signed with the Huskers in February after initially pledging to play closer to home at Georgia Tech. He’ll look to provide a boost to an offense that ranked 5th in the B1G in passing yards and 6th in scoring.
LINCOLN, NE
NBC Sports

Young Eagles cornerback turning heads at new position

The Eagles have a bunch of young corners battling for just a couple roster spots this summer. Josiah Scott has found a way to stick out. For the past few weeks, the Eagles’ backup nickel cornerback has been taking practice and games reps at safety. The extended look at him in a new position is probably a good boost for his roster chances.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Danny Davis shines in preseason action with first NFL TD for Green Bay Packers

Danny Davis did not come off the board during the 2022 NFL Draft. Fortunately, he’s getting a shot to make an NFL roster with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, Davis made his preseason debut for the Packers and turned in a solid outing. He scored on a beautiful catch-and-fun, finishing off the play with a dive for the pylon.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will be in Denver this weekend as they face off against the Broncos in their first preseason game. The longtime girlfriend of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback is currently enjoying a trip of her own - and not in Denver. Natalie Buffett, the girlfriend of...
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Joe Burrow returns to Bengals practice on Sunday

Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost provides promising update on performance of Nebraska's special teams

Scott Frost confirmed the progress of Nebraska’s punting and kicking games is heading in a positive direction. Nebraska went into the off-season needing to replace several starters on offense, defense, and special teams, that includes the kicker and punter. Nebraska used this off-season to find their full-time starters at...
LINCOLN, NE

