Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Shane Bieber helps Guardians take rubber match vs. Blue Jays
Right-hander Shane Bieber pitched seven strong innings, Amed Rosario hit a solo home run and the visiting Cleveland Guardians defeated
Gavin Lux starting Saturday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Lux is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Lux for 1.1 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
Seby Zavala out of White Sox's Monday lineup
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Zavala started on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a walk, and a pair of strikeouts. Yasmani Grandal will catch for Johnny Cueto and hit fifth.
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' Game 2 lineup Monday night
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Carpenter is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry in Game 2 of the doubleheader. Tucker Barnhart is also in the lineup, hitting eighth and starting behind the plate.
Nick Fortes starting in Game 1 Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Fortes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Muller. Our models project Fortes for 1.0 hits, 0.6...
Cal Raleigh in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Raleigh is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Raleigh for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Saturday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. La Stella is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Pirates starter Tyler Beede. Our models project La Stella for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Guardians' Tyler Freeman starting at third base in Game 2 Monday
The Cleveland Guardians will start Tyler Freeman at third base in Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Freeman will start at third base in Game 2 Monday and will bat ninth against the Tigers. Jose Ramirez will switch to designated hitter and Nolan Jones will take a seat. Freeman has...
Luke Raley in lineup for Rays on Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Luke Raley is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Raley is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Raley for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home rus, 0.3 RBI and...
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday for Game 2
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Castro is getting the nod at shortstop, batting third in the order versus Guardians starter Xzavion Curry. Kody Clemens is also joining the lineup, hitting ninth and playing third base.
Tres Barrera catching for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barrera will catch for right-hander Paolo Espino on Sunday and bat seventh versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Keibert Ruiz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrera for 5.4 FanDuel...
Bubba Thompson in center field for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Thompson will man center field after Leody Tavares was left on the bench in Texas. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 6.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Bo Bichette sitting for Toronto on Sunday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Bichette will move to the bench on Sunday with Whit Merrifield starting at second base. Merrifield will bat seventh versus right-hander Shane Bieber and Cleveland. numberFire's models project Merrifield for 7.0...
Elier Hernandez riding pine for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers did not list Elier Hernandez in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez will move to the bench Sunday while Josh Smith starts in left field and bats ninth against the Mariners. The rookie is batting .194 with a .470 OPS across his first...
Raimel Tapia in Blue Jays' lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Tapia is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 301 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .276 batting average with a .689...
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Tyler Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.8...
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our modesl project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.1 FanDuel points.
