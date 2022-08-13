ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Hills, MI

WNEM

Backup water system protects Flint from water main break

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are under a boil water advisory after a main break over the weekend. While it could be weeks to repair the damaged line, a city once plagued with a devastating water crisis said it was ready for this kind of emergency.
fox2detroit.com

City of Wayne says motor oil that was discharged into Rouge River was accidental

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A local business in Wayne has been identified as the source of an oily substance that was reported in the Rouge River Sunday morning. A hazmat team responded to reports of an unknown liquid floating in the river in the city of Wayne that first began Saturday and continued through the weekend. The fire department also placed floatation devices designed to catch contaminants in river and lake systems in the river.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break

Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
ROMEO, MI
The Flint Journal

Great Lakes Water Authority issues boil water advisory for 23 communities, 935K, after main leak

DETROIT, MI – The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory Saturday morning for 23 communities after a water main break. The leak on a 120-inch water transmission main was discovered in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, and is affecting an estimated 935,000 people in metro Detroit communities, according to a Great Lakes Water Authority(GLWA) press release.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sheldon Neeley
abc12.com

City of Flint removed from boil water advisory after breach in Port Huron

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint is switching to its backup water source after a major breach to the water supply for Metro Detroit. The breach affected at 120-inch diameter feed to the Great Lakes Water Authority near its intake facility in Port Huron on Saturday morning. Flint draws 95% of its water from the Metro Detroit system.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Whitmer declares a state of emergency for four counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority’s (GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility has prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for four counties. Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties. Whitmer said that by making the declaration, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
macomb-mi.gov

Boil Water Advisory Lifted After GLWA Water Main Break

We are still asking for residents to refrain from any outdoor water use (irrigation, etc). The water pressure in our system is still strained from losing access to our main supply line. Conserving will help the entire community to ensure consistent water pressure. Q&A:. Q: If I still have water...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI

