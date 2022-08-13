ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

UPI News

Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs. Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs.
SALEM, OR
