I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Lottery-winning couple’s first purchase as millionaires is £17 back-scratcher
A lorry driver and his wife who won £3.6 million on the EuroMillions said their first purchase was a £17 back-scratcher.Lee Kuchczynski, 52, said he was in Yorkshire driving his HGV when wife Helen, 58, rang to tell him they had become millionaires after matching five numbers and a Lucky Star in the draw on Tuesday July 12.Asked about his first purchase, he said: “I bought a new back scratcher because I snapped my other one at work so I bought an expensive one worth £17 instead of £8!“The rest of the time we’ve just been sat there in a...
Dog Eats Winning Lottery Ticket, Owners Still Manage to Claim Money
The couple said they left the ticket out overnight and woke to find it destroyed. After sending a photo of the dogs to the Lottery, they were still able to win.
Couple Gets $8 from Oregon Lottery After Dogs Ate Winning Ticket: 'My Husband Thought It Was Hilarious'
A couple in Oregon is now $8 richer after a lottery ticket their dogs got their paws on turned out to be a winner. Although state lottery officials have seen "tickets in many different states," even they had never seen one get torn up by two Alaskan Klee Kias, according to a release from the Oregon Lottery.
Oregon couple's winning lottery ticket shredded by dogs
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Oregon Lottery officials said they were able to reconstruct an $8 winning scratch-off ticket that was torn to shreds by the winner's dogs. Lottery officials said they received a letter from Salem residents Nathan and Rachael Lamet explaining their $3 Pharaoh's Gold Crossword ticket had been ripped to bits by Apple and Jack, their Alaska klee kai dogs.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Buys A Ton Of Lottery Tickets For $1B Mega Millions Jackpot: 'I Ain't Playing With This'
DJ Khaled may be a multi-millionaire with a reported $75 million net worth but that isn’t stopping him from playing the lottery. The DJ/record producer took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to share a video of himself holding a ton of tickets for the upcoming Mega Millions lottery, which has an estimated grand prize of $1.02 billion. No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday’s (July 26) drawing with a $830 million jackpot, so the prize money is rolling over to Friday (July 29).
Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct. Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
People
dailyphew.com
Detroit man was shocked when liquor store cashier checked his lottery ticket
A Pontiac liquor shop cashier gave a Detroit man quite the shock when they checked his Michigan Lottery instant ticket, according to the Michigan Lottery. The 25-year-old man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket at the Corner Liquor Shoppe at 334 West Kennett Road and later returned to have a cashier check it because he thought it was a winner.
FOXBusiness
Subway offering free sandwiches for life to first person who gets footlong tattoo
Subway is offering free sandwiches for life to one person who gets a footlong tattoo on their torso during the sandwich shop's promotional event this week. Fans of the sandwich restaurant are invited to a block party on Wednesday in Las Vegas, where the first person who receives a 12″ by 12″ logo of its new Subway Series promotion on their sternum or back will be awarded free sandwiches for life, given as $50,000 worth of gift cards every year.
They Won the Lottery—and Friends and Family Turned on Them
Marie Holmes thought she was going to have a heart attack when she realized she’d won a $188-million Powerball jackpot. It was February 2015, and the 26-year-old single mother of four had recently quit jobs at Walmart and McDonald’s to care for one of her kids, who has cerebral palsy. She and her children had been living in a mobile home in North Carolina with her mother.
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man thought that he was out of luck when he saw a $272,829 lottery jackpot hit -- then realized that he had just bought the winning ticket. Pernell Shoulars Jr., 44, of Fayetteville purchased the ticket at a local gas station last Friday, and when he saw the jackpot come up, he thought that it had been won already.
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Friends of Over 30 Years Keep Promise to Split Lottery Jackpot with One Another: 'a True Friend'
Two lifelong friends have honored a yearslong promise following a lucky win. Last week, Perry Charles won a $361,527 Fast Play jackpot and shared his prize with his friend Scott Edwards, honoring a pact they previously made to split any big lottery wins, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
dailyphew.com
Norristown Lottery Player Misses on Being a Billionaire Settles for Being a Millionaire
The July 29, 2022, Mega Millions draw, which had more than a billion dollars up for grabs.Image via News 19 WLTX (Columbia, S.C.) at YouTube. A pessimist would characterize the Norristown Mega Millions player who matched enough drawn numbers to net $1 million as someone who lost $999 million in an instant. An optimist, however, would see how that same local lucky player parlayed a $2 ticket into a $999,998 return — not a bad investment. Whether the windfall is seen as large or small, it still represented the only payout in Pa., as reported by FOX 29 News.
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
