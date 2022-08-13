ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Chicago

Family wants answers after 3 men killed in South Shore hit and run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is devastated after three men were killed in a deadly hit and run crash this weekend. Twenty-five-year-old Donald Huey is one of the three men who lost their lives after a car bolted through the group of men. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with Huey's sister.The family is simply trying to make sense of what happened this weekend. His sister said they grew up in the south suburbs and were very close, but now her world has been turned upside down. "My brother did not deserve that. He didn't," she said.A close bond between a brother...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
dailyphew.com

Teen Becomes Mom To Baby Donkey And It Changed Both Of Their Lives

High school student Payton Dankworth from Ballinger, Texas, has accidentally found herself as the momma to a tiny little baby donkey named Jack, and she couldn’t be prouder! It all started a few weeks back after she got a call from a friend who had made a heartbreaking discovery.
BALLINGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy