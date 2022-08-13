ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond

The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 15-19: Music you should hear this week

The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveseatsband. Tuesday, August 16. M. Lockwood Porter is from Skiatook. Find more of their music at mlockwoodporter.com. Wednesday,...
Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed

OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes

It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
