okcfox.com
What's Going On In The Metro And Beyond
The new week is here and there are all kinds of fun things going on around the metro. So let's take a look at What's Going On. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health...
kosu.org
Oklahoma Music Minutes for August 15-19: Music you should hear this week
The Oklahoma Music Minute features musicians and bands from across the state, in hopes you'll discover your next favorite musician. Love Seats are from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at instagram.com/loveseatsband. Tuesday, August 16. M. Lockwood Porter is from Skiatook. Find more of their music at mlockwoodporter.com. Wednesday,...
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
okcfox.com
Ingrid's Kitchen closes up shop after 45 years in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A longtime staple in the Oklahoma City food scene has closed its doors after 45 years. Ingrid's Kitchen announced on Facebook that is now closed. The restaurant didn't say why it closed up shop. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing...
KOCO
Notorious rough road in Oklahoma City finally getting fixed
OKLAHOMA CITY — A notoriously rough road in Oklahoma City is finally getting fixed. Over the weekend, OKC crews started work on Wilshire Boulevard from Morgan Road to Sarah Road. However, KOCO 5 found drivers in the area who said they wanted more. "This road has been bumpy for...
visitokc.com
ZOOBREW, OKLAHOMA’S LARGEST ANNUAL BEER TASTING EVENT, RETURNS TO THE OKC ZOO
Enjoy an evening of craft beers and good cheers for a great cause – supporting the OKC Zoo. Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual ZOObrew, Oklahoma’s largest outdoor beer tasting festival, presented by Byron’s Liquor Warehouse. Lagers, stouts and porters, oh my! Tap into...
Oklahoma City Ballet preparing for free performance
The Oklahoma City Ballet is preparing for its upcoming season, which will be full of variety and beauty.
Canton Residents Worried After OKC Taps Into Lake For Drinking Water
The metro's drought is reaching boiling point and forcing Oklahoma City to tap into a resource we haven't used in nearly a decade. It's coming at a cost to those living nearly 90 miles away. Oklahoma City said they use five reservoirs to provide drinking water to Oklahomans, one being...
KOCO
Frustration as drought forces OKC to take water from Canton Lake
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought that began in June isn’t just impacting ponds – now, it’s taking a toll on Oklahoma’s reservoirs. At Lake Hefner, it’s apparent how far the water has fallen – four feet, and it’s dropping a foot a week. The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust believes now is the time to take action.
okcfox.com
Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction should finish "by end of September"
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One of Edmond's busiest intersections is almost done with its makeover. The City of Edmond tells Fox 25 they hope to finish working on 2nd Street and Bryant by the end of September. On August 15, a crew stopped by a nearby business that says they are counting down the days.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma ranks 5th-highest in nation for diabetes mortality rate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — State health leaders will gather in Oklahoma City to discuss solutions for slowing the rise of diabetes in the state. Oklahoma ranks as the fifth highest state in the nation for diabetes mortality rate. Diabetes is expected to more than triple in the U.S. by...
okcfox.com
Raising Oklahoma: Helping Parents with Behavioral Changes
It's not uncommon to see kids head back to school and for parents to see some changes in their behavior. Ramona Johnson, Director at Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral, shares what parents need to be on the lookout for and how to handle kids if they do start to see some changes.
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
Midwest City Officials To Destroy Home Where Dogs Were Abandoned
A bigger issue is coming to light months after the rescue of 25 dogs who were abandoned in a Midwest City home. The home is now condemned. Janice Dibrell said now the neighborhood is quiet, but it wasn't always so peaceful due to a home across the street from her.
anadisgoi.com
Cherokee Nation to host at-large meeting in Oklahoma City
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., First Lady January Hoskin, Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, At-large Council of the Cherokee Nation members Julia Coates and Johnny Kidwell, and other special guests will hold a community gathering for Cherokee Nation citizens living in the metro Oklahoma City area on August 13.
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
okcfox.com
Changes in OKC real estate market indicate a 'cool down' in home sales
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Signs of change are coming to the Oklahoma City real estate market, with experts seeing a slight cooldown in home sales. Experts told Fox 25 they have seen a large number of houses in the metro hit the market this summer, and they say this is a good thing for both buyers and sellers.
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
