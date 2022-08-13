ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

BODY CAM VIDEO: New Haven police save woman from ledge

Alan Zygmunt, the Program Manager at the Connecticut Fire Academy, shares tips on coming up with a fire escape plan at home. Waterbury police are investigating two deadly shootings. Updated: 6 hours ago. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”...
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Accidents
NewsTimes

Man sent to Danbury Hospital after near-drowning in Candlewood Lake, official says

BROOKFIELD — A man was pulled from Candlewood Lake and sent to the hospital in cardiac arrest Monday evening, according to the Brookfield Volunteer Fire Department. Brookfield firefighters and emergency medical personnel were called to an area of the lake near Echo Bay Marina and Blueberry Island at around 5:05 p.m., Fire Chief Andrew Ellis told Hearst Connecticut Media.
BROOKFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Stamford

Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal pedestrian collision in Stamford from earlier this year. Investigators said the collision happened at the top of the southbound Interstate 95 exit 9 ramp and the intersection with East Main Street around 6:19 a.m. on March 23, 2022. A 26-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Stream Live#Facebook Instagram
News 12

Police: 22-year-old dead following crash on Route 111 in Trumbull

A 22-year-old man is dead following a two-car crash in Trumbull Monday. It happened on Route 111 at the intersection of Technology Drive just after 4 p.m. Police say Xavier Miller was the only occupant in the Infiniti that collided with a Subaru Crosstrek. When police arrived on scene, they...
TRUMBULL, CT
Eyewitness News

A violent weekend in Waterbury ends in multiple deaths

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. “We provide mental health services training for mental health services after manmade or natural disasters,” said Carol. Shots fired in Killingworth. Updated: 10 hours ago. State Police responded to reports of shots fired in Killingworth on Little...
WATERBURY, CT
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Four Sought following Gang Assault on 36-Old-Man

Four people are being sought by police following a gang assault on a 36-year-old man in Bedford Park. The NYPD is appealing to the public for help identifying the people seen in the attached photos who are sought in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred in Bedford Park Boulevard subway station.
BRONX, NY
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged with killing Ansonia man outside club

BRIDGEPORT — They were three young men whose families made the decision early on to move out of the city to keep them safe. But police said the lure of the city’s nightclub scene drew them back late Saturday. That same night, Troy Walker, 21, of Ansonia, died...
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
MTA
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Address Isolated Weekend Shooting

Bridgeport Police Chief Mark Rogers has confirmed a shooting took place in the city Saturday afternoon and that it resulted in a fatality. Rogers emphasized there was no danger to the community. “There was never a threat to the public at any time during the situation,” said Rogers. Details...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two dead after violent altercations in Waterbury

Three New Haven police officers are being credited with literally talking a woman off of a ledge. Their department released body cam video from it. WalletHub.com, a person finance website, on Monday released its report entitled “2022′s Best States to Live in.”. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Two homicides part of a deadly weekend in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — A very tragic weekend in Waterbury as police responded to four separate incidents involving deaths. There was a fatal car crash, the discovery of human remains, and two separate fatal shootings. One of the shootings occurred at a restaurant and the other at a bar. Late...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Register Citizen

Two Connecticut residents win prizes more than $1M with Connecticut Lottery

Two Connecticut residents won big prizes through the Connecticut Lottery. A Westbrook resident won $1,378,149 off of a Lotto! ticket, which was claimed on Aug. 2. The ticket came from the Saybrook Wine & Spirits in Old Saybrook. This is currently the largest prize claimed for the month so far, according to the Connecticut Lottery's website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy