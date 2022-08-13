Steelers vs Seahawks: 5 guys to watch in this week's game

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the preseason on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks and here are the five guys we can’t wait to watch play.

RB Jaylen Warren

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers running back situation is questionable at best but the rookie Jaylen Warren has been an excellent surprise. Warren should see plenty of snaps this week with Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr. hurt to see if he is a viable option to be the team’s No. 2 running back.

TE Connor Heyward

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It has been great seeing rookie Connor Heyward getting worked into the passing game at camp and we really want to see if the team is going to throw in some wrinkles to get him the football this week.

WR George Pickens

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

George Pickens has been the star of training camp and we look for that to continue all the way through the regular season. Pickens has shown ridiculous athelticism in practice and is sure to wow the fans on Saturday night.

LB Buddy Johnson

Caitlyn Epes/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Johnson was a guy I loved coming out of college and with Ulysees Gilbert being waived, Johnson should have a golden opportunity to slide into a more prominent role.

G Kendrick Green

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We can’t wait to see Kendrick Green play after moving back to his natural position of guard. He was so good at Illinois we expect a big improvement in the run game just based on this move where Green can play with more confidence.