ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Steelers vs Seahawks: 5 guys to watch in this week's game

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTLhj_0hG5WP0j00

The Pittsburgh Steelers kick off the preseason on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks and here are the five guys we can’t wait to watch play.

RB Jaylen Warren

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x3PWA_0hG5WP0j00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The Steelers running back situation is questionable at best but the rookie Jaylen Warren has been an excellent surprise. Warren should see plenty of snaps this week with Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr. hurt to see if he is a viable option to be the team’s No. 2 running back.

TE Connor Heyward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2laY2m_0hG5WP0j00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

It has been great seeing rookie Connor Heyward getting worked into the passing game at camp and we really want to see if the team is going to throw in some wrinkles to get him the football this week.

WR George Pickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LaJDP_0hG5WP0j00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

George Pickens has been the star of training camp and we look for that to continue all the way through the regular season. Pickens has shown ridiculous athelticism in practice and is sure to wow the fans on Saturday night.

LB Buddy Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGvU0_0hG5WP0j00
Caitlyn Epes/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Buddy Johnson was a guy I loved coming out of college and with Ulysees Gilbert being waived, Johnson should have a golden opportunity to slide into a more prominent role.

G Kendrick Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9Na0_0hG5WP0j00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

We can’t wait to see Kendrick Green play after moving back to his natural position of guard. He was so good at Illinois we expect a big improvement in the run game just based on this move where Green can play with more confidence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video

New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Deion Sanders Girlfriend Photos

Deion Sanders' longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, shared some adorable photos on social media earlier this week. The longtime girlfriend of the former NFL star turned college football head coach shared some cool throwback photos. "FOREVER young, fly, and FINE!! @deionsanders Happy Birthday Baby!! I ❤️ you!!" she wrote.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

Tom Brady is currently away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons. The Bucs announced on Thursday that Brady, 45, will be away from the team for 10 days. Brady, who is entering his age 45 NFL season, is reportedly OK health wise. However, it's unclear why Brady is...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Washington Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
State
Illinois State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Concerning Brett Favre News

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took a lot of big hits over the course of his lengthy professional career. While the Hall of Fame quarterback sustained only a couple of official concussions, he believes the true number is significantly higher. Favre revealed that he believes he suffered thousands of concussions...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Buddy Johnson
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Wide Receiver On Monday

The Cowboys have made some roster moves ahead of Tuesday afternoon's deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have released five players on Monday afternoon, including a wide receiver. "The Cowboys have made five roster moves, releasing TE Ian Bunting (neck), FB Ryan Nall (shoulder), WR Ty...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#George Pickens#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Ulysees#Green
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Sends Clear Message About Steelers Quarterbacks

On Saturday night, the Steelers battled the Seahawks to begin their preseason schedule. Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this offseason, tuned in. The Steelers played three quarterbacks during the game, including Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett. Each is competing for the starting job. All three threw a touchdown pass....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Antonio Brown has message for Jerry Jones

Antonio Brown is offering more sunshine and rainbows this week. The notorious former NFL star spoke recently with TMZ Sports and shared a message for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, whose team has recently run into some trouble at the wide receiver position. “Tell Jerry Jones to call me,” said...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Happy With NFL: Fans React

The NFL's preseason got fully underway this weekend, with teams from across the league beginning their 2022 campaigns. Not everyone got to watch the games they wanted, though. Legendary NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounded off on the league's blackout rules this weekend. It looks like Dale Jr. wasn't able...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks, and rookie QB Kenny Pickett was the toast of the town. It was a fairy tale start to the NFL career of a player who’s counted as a local son by Steelers fans. The ending of this game just could not have gone any better. Pitt was Kenny […] The post Kenny Pickett sounds off on hearing Steelers fans serenade him after epic debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy