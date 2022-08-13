Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment.
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish
