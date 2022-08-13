ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFGt6_0hG5VtGC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbLIh_0hG5VtGC00

WORCESTER - After a two-year absence owing to the pandemic, the Italian Festival has returned this weekend to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish at 33 Massasoit Road. The event, which continues until 6 p.m. Sunday, offers food from local vendors, a raffle and entertainment.

More: Table Hoppin': Italian Festival returns to Worcester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00OX6o_0hG5VtGC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niNJL_0hG5VtGC00

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Italian Festival returns to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home. The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Hot Dog Safari returns for another delicious day

WORCESTER, Mass. — The race was on this weekend to find the best hot dog in Worcester County. For the 11th time, a hungry and eager group took part in the Worcester Hot Dog Safari Saturday. People received scorecards and were asked to sample hot dogs from six locations...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Worcester, MA
Society
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
spectrumnews1.com

Italian Festival going strong on third day

WORCESTER, Mass. — Saturday marks day three of Worcester’s Italian Festival. After a two-year break, the support for the event is as strong as ever. People of all ages say they love the atmosphere of the festival. With fun things like face painting for kids and vendors selling...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Hardwick Fair returns to Town Common for 260th time

HARDWICK – The annual Hardwick Community Fair returns to the town common Friday and Saturday for the 260th time. Admission is free. The tradition began in 1762, when agriculture was economic kingpin. The fair “was more like an open-air market, with area farmers displaying their goods for sale to...
HARDWICK, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'We have something for everyone': Worcester Public Library hosts second-annual block party Saturday

WORCESTER, Mass. - Back for a second year, the Worcester Public Library had a block party Saturday. Salem Street and Library Lane were shut down for the festivities. Saturday's party featured local vendors, food trucks, a petting zoo and all sorts of fun activities for the children in attendance. And of course, what's a party at a library without a book sale? Leadership at the library wants the public to know the library is for more than just books, and they wanted to create a space for people to celebrate.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Lady Of Mount Carmel#Local Life#Localevent#Massasoit#Italian#Telegram Gazette
thisweekinworcester.com

WATCH: Worcester Shines Bright at Annual 'Color the City' on Common

WORCESTER - Hundreds came out to the Worcester City Common on Friday to spend the afternoon enjoying music, art and food as part of the annual Color The City festival. During the event, local artists, entrepreneurs and organizations could display their creativity, with over 30 different booths and tables set up around the commons to showcase their art, services and more.
communityadvocate.com

Tavolino remains a community-centric gathering place post-pandemic

WESTBOROUGH – As the pandemic loosens its hold, Tavolino restaurant remains firmly placed as a hub of the community. “We are definitely excited to host more events and are starting to get more groups coming in,” says General Manager Abby Winant. “During COVID, we had to cap the number of people who could be in the restaurant. Now we have business groups, large families, and local sports teams who come in. We host the Westborough Rotary Club; I really appreciate that they think of us for their events.”
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester World Cup: El Salvador, Italy capture soccer titles during weekend tournament

WORCESTER — Hundreds of soccer players, many of whom learned the game in their home countries, converged on the city this weekend for the annual Worcester World Cup. The event, which dates back to 2006, gives players of d backgrounds a chance to connect through sport, and is organized by the Worcester-based Community Exchange Through Soccer. El...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
worcestermag.com

Worcester's Latin American Festival - 30 years of Latino pride, culture, music and food

This year, it really is the 30th Latin American Festival. It was the 29.5 festival in 2021, and what would have been the 30th in 2020 didn't take place at all. "After three years we are so excited," said Valeria Ramos Rodriguez, outreach and referral tracking coordinator for CENTRO and Festival Committee coordinator. CENTRO, a multiservice nonprofit organization in Worcester, has put on the festival since 1991.
CBS Boston

Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home

NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Trending on Reddit

Deer Island Light - both the original foundation and the newer light - taken last night in the harbor

Let’s do this Reddit we can figure out who did this!!!. This always drives me nuts, why the hell could they not replace the Deer Island light and use the nice original historic foundation? Because the idiots in charge say we have don't have the money in the budget, but hold on, don't actually try to fix or improve the infrastructure, there's no money for anything but the cheapest solution to the absolutely minimum of infrastructure, there's no way to find any funding to fix existing things, all that extra money you see in the budget... well that is for healthcare and new nuclear aircraft carriers, can't touch that, except tax breaks, plenty of tax breaks, just tax breaks for consuming more, tax breaks for buying stuff, then that will fix everything.
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
490K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy