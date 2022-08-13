ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

COVID-19 cases on the Space Coast follow statewide trend of falling numbers

MELBOURNE — The Space Coast remains a community of high transmission for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, though numbers have decreased slightly, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, there were 212.7 cases per 100,000 population, meaning there were 270 total COVID-19 cases and a 19.2% positivity rate. Two weeks ago, the Health Department reported 286.1 cases per 100,000 population and a 21.6% new-case positivity rate for COVID-19.

The drop in cases follows a statewide trend, with the Health Department logging an average of 59,959 new infections Friday — the smallest number since May 20.

Because at-home test kit results go unreported and some people who are symptomatic do not test, there could be far more infections in the community than what has been tracked.

COVID restrictions at schools in Brevard:School starts for Brevard students with lifted COVID-19 restrictions, staffing shortages

Last week's numbers:Space Coast sees a slight decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths, but still considered a community of high transmission

Brevard County is still a community of high COVID-19 transmission. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calculates transmission levels through a combination of hospitalizations and case rates.

There were 59 COVID hospitalizations in Brevard from Aug. 4 to Aug. 10, according to CDC data.

From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, there were 14 COVID-related deaths in Brevard County. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 2,101 COVID-related deaths in Brevard.

The CDC advises that in communities of high transmission, residents should mask up indoors, get vaccinated and take a COVID test when feeling unwell. On the Space Coast, 67% of people 6 months and older have been fully vaccinated, the state Health Department said.

Of the eligible population in Florida, group vaccination rates, by age, across the state are:

  • Ages 6 months- 4 years, 2% vaccinated.
  • Ages 5-11, 25% vaccinated.
  • Ages 12-19, 64% vaccinated.
  • Ages 20-29, 66% vaccinated.
  • Ages 30-39, 73% vaccinated.
  • Ages 40-49, 80% vaccinated.
  • Ages 50-59, 84% vaccinated.
  • Ages 60-64, 88% vaccinated.
  • Ages 65+, 94% vaccinated.

Nationwide, 67.3% of Americans ages 5 and older have been fully vaccinated, though that number drops to 48.3% when looking at those who have received their first booster. There have been 92,560,911 COVID-19 cases and 1,031,426 deaths nationwide since the start of the pandemic.

Where to get vaccinated

The Florida Department of Health is offering COVID vaccines at three sites.

  • Viera clinic, at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way.
  • Melbourne clinic, 601 E. University Blvd.
  • Titusville clinic, 611 N. Singleton Ave.

Vaccines are also available at Omni Healthcare’s offices, as well as at its walk-in vaccination clinic located in Suite 303 on the third floor of 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. in Melbourne, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Residents can also get vaccinated from 9 a.m. to noon in Suite 2C of Omni’s 1344 S. Apollo Blvd. complex.

Finch Walker is a Breaking News Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Walker at 321-290-4744 or fwalker@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @_finchwalker

