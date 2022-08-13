ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collision in Fort Smith Friday claims one life

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 2 days ago

A person has died of injuries suffered in a Fort Smith collision Friday, according to reports.

Police reported a two-vehicle accident with serious injuries at N. 32 and Kelley Highway about noon Friday.

A tractor-trailer and another vehicle were involved in the collision. The rig overturned and came to rest partially over a drainage culvert.

An accident reconstruction team arrived to investigate what happened.

According to reports, a person injured in the collision died later. Police did not release the identities of those involved in the collision.

Traffic was detoured through the area for several hours.

