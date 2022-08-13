Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18.
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says
WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
Suspect in custody after Oconee County stabbing
One person is injured and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Oconee County. Deputies from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing just before 6 PM Friday night on Mormon Church Road in Seneca.
Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
WYFF4.com
Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
Suspects wanted for questioning in Watches Unlimited theft
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in a theft of a watch store.
GCSO investigating weekend shots fired incident
Sheriff’s Deputies are still investigating a Saturday night drive-by crowd-shooting episode in West Greenville. Shots were fired from a passing car at group of people gathered around Hawkins and Ninth Streets in the Judson Community.
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
wach.com
Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
WYFF4.com
'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
FOX Carolina
Greenville City asks public to stop using ‘makeshift sleds’ at Unity Park
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says makeshift sleds are causing damage to the playground mound turf at Unity Park. According to officials, people visiting the park are using cardboard on the playground and officials are finding the pieces in the splash pad jet pumps and filters.
