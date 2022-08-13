ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood County, SC

FOX Carolina

Greenville County student head back to class

Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Ware Shoals Shooting Update.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Man fires shots at Ware Shoals police patrol car, chief says

WARE SHOALS, S.C. — An Upstate man is in custody after police said he fired shots at a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana.
WARE SHOALS, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Several people injured in fights at high school jamboree, officials say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Several fights broke out at the Greenwood High School football jamboree, according to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. Johnathan Graves, from Greenwood School District 50, said multiple fights took place near the concession stand. He said multiple people sustained injuries. Those with major injuries were transported by EMS to the Self Regional Medical Center.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Aiken County Coroner investigating deadly crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s office is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Coleman Bridge Road near Quattlebaum Road. The coroner says the driver ran off the road, struck a culvert, overturned then hit a utility pole, the vehicle then caught fire. The driver was […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fatal car crash in Lexington County, victim identified

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a person who died in a single-car accident in Pelion early Sunday Morning. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Andres Oseguera Gonzalez, 38, was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Gonzalez was driving down Crystal Springs Drive when...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

'Large amount' of drugs found in home near school leads to arrest of Greenville man, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A Greenville man was arrested and charged after authorities in another county say they found a large amount of drugs in a home near a school. Authorities with the Greenwood Police Department, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office and the ATF said they went to a home on Sumter Street Thursday morning to serve warrants on Jeremy John Smith, 36, of Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC

