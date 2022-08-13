Soccer match held in honor of Butler Twp. victims

TROY, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Bethel Ladies Soccer will play at Troy High School tonight with both teams wearing purple in remembrance of the Butler student, Kayla Anderson, and her mother, Sarah Anderson, who lost their lives in a tragic shooting last week .





The soccer game is set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

Many of the Troy and Bethel players knew 15-year-old Kayla Anderson, who played soccer for Vandalia-Butler High School.

Ten percent of proceeds from concessions will go to the Anderson family.

Funeral services were held on Friday at the Christian Life Center.

“(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind,” reads the obituary. “Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater.”

