Record High in Little Rock on Monday
The Little Rock area saw intense triple-digit heat for the 16th day this season.
Five Finger Death Punch tour stopping in Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five Finger Death Punch will be “Far from Home” when they play in North Little Rock later this year. The heavy metal band, along with Brantley Gilbert, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets go on sale Friday,...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunday starts cool and ends hot!
TONIGHT: Even though temperatures got into the low and mid 90s Saturday afternoon, the low humidity will allow temperatures to cool quickly! We will drop into the 70s by 9 PM and into the upper 60s before sunrise Sunday morning. Skies will be clear with a light east breeze around 5 mph.
Brother-and-sister duo reel in a giant catch
ARKANSAS, USA — This brother-and-sister duo did a fantastic job at reeling in two giant 'monsters.'. While on a late-night fishing trip on Lake Conway last week, Logan and Haylee Applegate caught two giant flathead fish. The fish caught by Logan topped 50 pounds, and the fish caught by...
Arkansas teen overcomes health problems to receive big college scholarship
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As back-to-school week continues, college campuses are flocked with new students filled with hopes and dreams for the future. The only thing bigger than the excitement can be the price tag of admission. The dream for many high school seniors is to soon be a...
Friday Night Blitz Previews: Malvern Leopards
MALVERN, Ark. — Malvern football head coach JD Plumlee says that this team has stepped it up. "We're bigger and stronger and we're older the maturity piece there's no moment that's too big for us and were looking to get the season cracking," Plumlee said. Senior quarterback Cedric Simmons...
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
LRPD: Woman struck by vehicle Friday night in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Young Road and Brenda Circle Friday night. According to investigators, The identity of the woman has not been released. Police say the woman was found critically injured in the roadway around 10:30 p.m. and was taken to the hospital but […]
Former Arkansas Razorbacks QB Ryan Mallett makes head-coaching debut at White Hall
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the White Hall Bulldogs from the 5A-Central Conference. By Jeff Halpern WHITE HALL BULLDOGSHEAD COACHRyan Mallett, first year 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 11-3 ...
Crumbl Cookies opens in Little Rock
Little Rock is a whole lot sweeter after the locally owned and operated Crumbl Cookies opened its doors Friday morning.
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
Little Rock Zoo celebrates the birth of three tiger cubs
The Little Rock Zoo announced the birth of three Malayan tiger cubs Saturday morning.
Upgrades Coming to River Mountain Park
I had the opportunity to meet with Jordan Mays, Trails Coordinator at the City of Little Rock Parks & Recreation Department, at River Mountain Park this morning. Okay, we were headed to ride the trails and got lucky that Jordan was there. Jordan was working with a city maintenance crew on the new trailhead for the River Mountain Trail system at the base of River Mountain Road. The work is a city-funded project that is designed to make the connection between the trail system and the new parking lot better and safer.
Arkansas Democrats convene to mix hope, urgency at convention in Conway
Hope and unity were the messages at the Arkansas Democratic Party state convention, but candidates also conveyed a sense of urgency when it comes to getting more representation at the Capitol with particular emphasis on the race for governor. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones said he believes his message of...
Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock
Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
Faith Woodard to Join KTHV in Little Rock as Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Faith Woodard has joined Little Rock, Ark. CBS affiliate KTHV as an evening anchor. Woodard will start this month, and will co-anchor...
Traffic cleared on I-40 after waste management truck overturns
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Traffic near the I-40 interchange has been cleared after an accident involving a waste management truck. The accident was caused after the truck overturned and began leaking diesel, forcing traffic to come to a standstill. The accident caused stoppage throughout the interstate near Frontage...
Arkansas authorities update public after deadly weekend shootings
Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office officials updated the community Monday after central Arkansas saw nearly a dozen shooting incidents.
Gunmen strike across Little Rock during 26-hour period
Central Arkansas law enforcement officers are jointly investigating 11 shootings that took place in a 26-hour period that ended at 9 p.m. Sunday. The shootings accounted for three deaths and three people being treating for gunshot wounds. Arkansas State Police, Little Rock Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office...
