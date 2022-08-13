Read full article on original website
Luke Bryan Takes Advantage of SPAC Stop, Visits Downtown Saratoga: Where Was He?
During previous visits to SPAC, Luke Bryan has been known to get out and about in Saratoga Springs. His latest visit was no different!. One of the things I love about Luke Bryan, and really all of our Country favorites, is even though he is a superstar - he is super approachable and friendly, will always take time to talk with fans, and still loves to get out and about just like anyone else when it comes to the cities and towns he visits on tour.
“X-Files” fan fest coming to Saratoga Springs
Saratoga's funky collection house of X-Files original memorabilia is hosting its first festival in October. The X-Files Preservation Collection museum is continuing to bring fans together.
The Gilded Age Filming In Troy! Do You Recognize These Scene Locations?
There is an excitement in the air of the Capital Region as the HBO series 'The Gilded Age' brings Hollywood to your hometown. According to Townsquare Media, the second season of this period piece, starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and others, have been filming in Albany, Cohoes and Troy for much of the month of August.
Music Haven to Host “Summer of Soul Fest”, August 20
SCHENECTADY – Unlike any other event on the summer landscape of outdoor concerts and festivals comes Music Haven’s Summer of Soul Fest, which will be crowned by a free screening of Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s Oscar, Grammy and multi-independent award-winning film, Summer of Soul. The music documentary examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that took place on six Sundays between June 29 and August 24 at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in Harlem. Using professional footage of the festival that was filmed as it happened, stock news footage, and modern-day interviews with attendees, musicians, and other commentators to provide historical background and social context. Despite its large attendance and performers such as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Blinky Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Chambers Brothers, the festival is much less well-known in the 21st century than is Woodstock (which took place on the same weekend as one of the days of the Harlem Cultural Festival), and the filmmakers investigate this, among other topics.
2022 Palace Theatre Community Block Party
Food trucks, live music, school supplies and fun for families in and around Albany! Thank you for coming out to the 2022 Palace Theatre Community Block Party!. It was a beautiful day for a celebration in the City of Albany as the Palace Theatre held their annual community block party on Saturday August 13th.
Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?
Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival Set for August 20 in Johnstown
JOHNSTOWN – Three community organizations have partnered to present The Cayadutta Crawl Music Festival on Aug. 20, featuring bands and solo artists from around Johnstown, the Capital Region, and beyond. There will be no admission charge for this event. Hosted by the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth, the...
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Albany Capital Center welcomes 16th North East Open Tournament
The North East Open, a martial arts competition unique to the Capital Region, was back in full form Saturday morning, as the event returned to the Capital Center for its 16th year of competition.
Palace Theatre’s Community Block Party Returns to Downtown Albany Today
The Palace Performing Arts Center is pleased to present the Palace Theatre Community Block Party. This afternoon, from noon to 4PM, the area around the Palace Theatre will be filled with music, family friendly activities, vendors, community organizations & more! This event is free and open to the public. Bring the entire family for an afternoon of fun including live music, performances, face painting, balloon artists, games, food trucks, giveaways and much more.
Best restaurants in Bennington, according to Tripadvisor
From Italian to Japanese to American food, you have quite a few options to choose from in Bennington. According to Tripadvisor, there are around 45 places to eat in the town.
‘Title Town': Ten Unforgettable Stories of Capital Region Championships
History and the Capital Region go hand-in-hand. Albany, New York, is the longest continuously-chartered city in the United States. It was named the state capital in 1797, and has remained such for over two centuries. The Capital District's history runs deep, and the same can be said about this area's history with sports.
No Injuries After Actress and Horse Accident on Set of Gilded Age in Albany
The Gilded Age has been in the area filming season 2 around Troy, Albany and Cohoes. Yesterday on set in Albany there was an incident that luckily wasn't worse than it was. It happened when a horse stepped on the actresses dress causing her to trip and end up underneath the horse. The photos from the event are incredible. And luckily, she nor the horse were injured. Check out the Times Union photo here.
Grand opening for Simone’s Kitchen in Schenectady
The colorful flavors of Mediterranean food have reached the Electric City.
PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
The Purrfect Store For Your Cat Is Now Open In Schenectady
I love new stores that open up in the area, especially when they are not chain or box stores. So if you have a cat or looking for a gift for the cat lover in your life, there is a purrfect (had to use it) spot for you to shop!
8 horse deaths associated with Saratoga Race Course
In total, eight horses have passed away at the Saratoga Race Course this year, with five deaths in the past two weeks.
The “Fanciest” Pigeon You’ve Ever Seen Found in Hudson, NY
This bird drinks tea with its pinky up. Well, if it had a pinky it would. A Hudson, NY woman recently rescued a bird in her back yard that looks like a cross between a royal prince and Dr. Strange... how did I not know these birds existed in the Hudson Valley??
