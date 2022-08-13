SCHENECTADY – Unlike any other event on the summer landscape of outdoor concerts and festivals comes Music Haven’s Summer of Soul Fest, which will be crowned by a free screening of Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson’s Oscar, Grammy and multi-independent award-winning film, Summer of Soul. The music documentary examines the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival that took place on six Sundays between June 29 and August 24 at Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park) in Harlem. Using professional footage of the festival that was filmed as it happened, stock news footage, and modern-day interviews with attendees, musicians, and other commentators to provide historical background and social context. Despite its large attendance and performers such as Stevie Wonder, Mahalia Jackson, Nina Simone, The 5th Dimension, The Staple Singers, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mavis Staples, Blinky Williams, Sly and the Family Stone, and The Chambers Brothers, the festival is much less well-known in the 21st century than is Woodstock (which took place on the same weekend as one of the days of the Harlem Cultural Festival), and the filmmakers investigate this, among other topics.

