Spartanburg County, SC

FOX Carolina

Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Update on Abandoned Puppy

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County student head back to class

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Ware Shoals Shooting Update.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast : August 15

GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced that eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy. Among those charged was 57-year-old Melissa L. Chastain of Belton, SC, 64-year-old...
GREENVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites

History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
FOX Carolina

Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC

