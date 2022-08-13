Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Judson Mill Shooting Investigation. Updated:...
Memorial unveiled for fallen firefighters in Anderson Co.
Sitting in the heart of downtown Anderson is a new memorial dedicated to the firefighters who were killed in the line of duty.
FOX Carolina
Update on Abandoned Puppy
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
FOX Carolina
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
FOX Carolina
Greenville City asks public to stop using ‘makeshift sleds’ at Unity Park
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville says makeshift sleds are causing damage to the playground mound turf at Unity Park. According to officials, people visiting the park are using cardboard on the playground and officials are finding the pieces in the splash pad jet pumps and filters.
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
FOX Carolina
Greenville County student head back to class
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. Ware Shoals Shooting Update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast : August 15
Restaurant Week in Greenville kicks off on August 18. A man named Michael Suber has been arrested and is accused of shooting at a police car in Ware Shoals. Thomas Truman is charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon, and discharging a firearm into a crowd.
WJCL
Police: South Carolina man opened fire on patrol car, charged with attempted murder
A South Carolina man is in custody after police said he opened fire on a patrol car. On Monday, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Lewis said Michael Antonio Suber is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and simple possession of marijuana. Lewis said police...
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
FOX Carolina
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Upstate residents among those charged in multi-million dollar fraud scheme
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mark H. Wildasin, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, announced that eight people were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges involving an alleged Medicare and Medicaid fraud conspiracy. Among those charged was 57-year-old Melissa L. Chastain of Belton, SC, 64-year-old...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
spartanburg.com
Walking Map Features Historic Spartanburg Sites
History comes alive with a downtown walking map of Spartanburg that provides visitors and residents alike with fourteen historic points of interest. The walking tour takes less than an hour and spans five city blocks, beginning at Morgan Square. The project was a joint effort between the Spartanburg County Historical...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Oconee County Schools addresses incident involving Walhalla Middle students
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina)- The School District of Oconee County addressed recent reports circulating about an incident involving Walhalla Middle School students over the summer. Multiple people in the community posted on social media about reports that a student posted a song with explicit lyrics. School officials said the...
Woman accused of stabbing victim 4 times in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with attempted murder Friday evening after attacking someone with two knives in Seneca. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brittny Michelle Lamboy, 35, of Seneca following an investigation of a reported stabbing. Deputies were dispatched to Mormon Church Road around 5:50 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found […]
Chase suspect from NC arrested in Cherokee Co.
One person is in custody following a chase from North Carolina into Cherokee County Friday afternoon.
Man arrested following armed robbery in Polk Co.
A man was arrested following an armed robbery in Polk County.
Comments / 5