NFL

The Spun

Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury

Miami Dolphins cornerback Trill Williams has suffered a torn ACL injury, as noted by the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe. Williams left the Dolphins’ preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late stages of the fourth quarter. He completed a crucial tackle on Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins in what was a designed screen […] The post Dolphins lose promising young player to devastating season-ending injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star

A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
LANCASTER, TX
Yardbarker

John Calipari responds to Mark Stoops comments

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari has responded to a new wave of criticism from football coach Mark Stoops. On Saturday, Stoops doubled down on criticism he gave after Calipari’s comments about the football program. Calipari had been publicly lobbying for a new practice facility for the basketball team, but compared the football team unfavorably to the basketball program in doing so.
LEXINGTON, KY
deseret.com

Who are the biggest underachievers in Pac-12 football?

One of the biggest shortcomings surrounding Pac-12 football is well-known: The conference — despite being a Power Five league — hasn’t produced a College Football Playoff participant the past five seasons, and has only two in the eight-year history of the playoff. How much of that can...
NFL
deseret.com

There’s some clarification on Britain Covey’s thumb injury

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sunday that wide receiver/returner Britain Covey has a sprained right thumb — an injury he sustained in the team’s preseason opener — while also ribbing the undrafted rookie for his own injury diagnosis. In the team’s first press availability since...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
deseret.com

Will BYU’s own cast of superheroes deliver Hollywood ending to independence?

It takes an intriguing plot and a cast of endearing characters to pull off a blockbuster at the movies and on the football field. Special effects can help, but they can’t make up for an absence of the first two. BYU believes it has all three — a challenging schedule for its final year as an independent and a veteran roster — including players capable of having a special effect on the outcome.
NFL
deseret.com

BYU football: Cougars enter second half of preseason training camp with plenty left to accomplish

Saturday’s first scrimmage of preseason training camp basically confirmed what seventh-year BYU coach Kalani Sitake already knew about his 2022 football team. “This is a highly competitive team right now,” Sitake said after watching 84 plays from scrimmage and another 20 or so plays from special teams at LaVell Edwards Stadium. “I think we have an idea (about) who our major players are.”
PROVO, UT
deseret.com

Who stood out in Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp?

Utah held its first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, but reporters weren’t allow to watch. So after practice on Monday, hours after the Utes landed at No. 7 in the preseason Associated Press poll — their highest preseason ranking in school history — most of the questions were about the scrimmage.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries

The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2022 college football season with very high expectations. Texas is considered the slight favorite to win the Big 12 this year. The Longhorns have a probability percentage above 50 in all of their games as of right now except for their early-season showdown with Alabama, according to ESPN’s FPI. […] The post Texas Longhorns lose 2 key offensive starters to season-ending injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AUSTIN, TX
deseret.com

Here’s when Rudy Gobert will reportedly return to Utah for the first time to face the Jazz

Over the past several days, numerous reports have leaked about marquee games on the calendar for the 2022-23 NBA season, such as which teams will play on Christmas Day. On Monday night, Yahoo’s Chris Haynes reported when the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will face each other for the first time since completing the blockbuster trade that sent All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves for a slew of players and draft picks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
deseret.com

We now know which NBA teams will play on Christmas. What was the biggest snub?

NBA insider Shams Charania on Sunday unveiled the 10 NBA teams set to play on Christmas Day this year. Within minutes of his tweet being posted, NBA fans were already debating which teams should be angriest about being left out. The early front-runner for that distinction was the Atlanta Hawks,...
NBA
deseret.com

It’s still possible Donovan Mitchell could be in a Utah Jazz jersey this season

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday. There’s been a lot of news, reports, rumors and speculation about Donovan Mitchell this summer, and there is a lot of meat to what has been reported and re-reported and talked about over the last few weeks.
NBA
deseret.com

Goal met: No turnovers by BYU offense in first scrimmage

Kalani Sitake is walking a tight rope the first week of BYU’s football practice. This was evident at Saturday’s first scrimmage in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Sitake continued to hold out star players such as tight end Dallin Holker, receiver Puka Nacua and others. He said the time will come when proven veterans will need to be tested, pushed and even challenged more with all the benefits of hard tackling, but Saturday wasn’t that time.
PROVO, UT

