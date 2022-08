Joe Burrow had a pretty great way of marking his return to the practice field Sunday for the first time since undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow was cleared to participate in drills Sunday roughly three weeks after undergoing surgery . The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was supposed to work himself back in slowly, but the team let him decide how much work he wanted to put into the day’s 7-on-7 drill.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO