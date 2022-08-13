ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts was deliberate in not targeting A.J. Brown vs. Jets

The Eagles’ starters were perfect on offense in their preseason debut, and they did it did without their most accomplished weapon being involved. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown was not targeted by quarterback Jalen Hurts in Friday’s 24-21 preseason loss to the Jets, and the move was intentional. Rather than sticking to a training camp narrative and feeding Brown in front of the home crowd, Hurts spread the ball around to a handful of different pass catchers.
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury

Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver DeVonta Smith was recently dealing with a groin injury, but he returned to practice Sunday for the first time since Aug. 4. Smith made quite the impression in his return with a number of standout plays. Smith made one especially impressive catch for a touchdown on a jump ball from […] The post DeVonta Smith reacts to incredible return to Eagles practice after groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith, S Jaquiski Tartt return to practice

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and safety Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice on Sunday. Smith has been nursing a groin injury, while Tartt was away from the team dealing with an undisclosed personal matter. Smith, 23, had 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games during...
The Spun

Robert Saleh Announces Decision On Jets Left Tackle

The New York Jets' left tackle position has been in flux for several years now due to injuries and poor play at the position. But after the injury to star tackle Mekhi Becton, head coach Robert Saleh has had to make another big decision on the blindside protecting position. On...
