Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
Bears vs. Chiefs: Everything we know about Chicago's preseason win

The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where it was the rookies who stepped up in a big way. It was a tale of two halves for both the Bears and Chiefs, where Chicago was shut-out in the first half and Kansas City held scoreless in the second half. The Bears starters saw limited action, where there’s still much to be improved upon on both offense and defense.
'The NFL can and should do better': NFLPA president JC Tretter blasts Soldier Field's patchy turf after the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs

The president of the NFLPA slammed the conditions of the surface at Soldier Field, claiming the league needs to do better. During Saturday's preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field, many noted that the field was not up to the NFL's usual standards.
