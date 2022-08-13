Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough. The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soldier Field in Terrible Shape For Bears Preseason Opener
The Soldier Field grass looks brutal.
Colts' DeForest Buckner ranked No. 66 in NFL's top 100 players
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was ranked at No. 66 in the NFL’s top 100 players list for the 2022 season. Though it was a long fall from No. 27 in 2021, Buckner is still the engine of the Colts defense as he works from the three-technique defensive tackle position.
Bears vs. Chiefs: Everything we know about Chicago's preseason win
The Chicago Bears opened the preseason with a 19-14 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, where it was the rookies who stepped up in a big way. It was a tale of two halves for both the Bears and Chiefs, where Chicago was shut-out in the first half and Kansas City held scoreless in the second half. The Bears starters saw limited action, where there’s still much to be improved upon on both offense and defense.
'The NFL can and should do better': NFLPA president JC Tretter blasts Soldier Field's patchy turf after the Chicago Bears' preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs
The president of the NFLPA slammed the conditions of the surface at Soldier Field, claiming the league needs to do better. During Saturday's preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field, many noted that the field was not up to the NFL's usual standards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Bears WR Tajae Sharpe makes insane sideline catch vs. Chiefs
The Chicago Bears have been ravaged by injuries at wide receiver, some minor and others more serious. But’s giving guys further down the depth chart more opportunities to make an impression. Someone who’s taking full advantage of his opportunities has been veteran Tajae Sharpe, who’s been a standout at...
FOX Sports
AFC East Mailbag: Assessing Jets’ rebuild, Patriots’ playcalling, more
There weren't many starters who played during the first week of the preseason, and that included most of the AFC East's stars. The weekend's games provided a platform for bubble players to continue building their cases to make the roster. That means there weren't many takeaways about the actual starting...
NFL・
Minnesota Vikings schedule: Preseason slate brings on 49ers
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 2 preseason Week 2 – vs San Francisco 49ers Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Bears vs. Chiefs: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are kicking off the preseason with a home game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which will feature the return of former Bears head coach Matt Nagy to Soldier Field. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play between 15 to 20 snaps, with it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feeling groovy: Aaron Civale sharp in second consecutive outing for Cleveland Guardians
If he can return to last season’s form remains to be seen. It took a tough break to pull the right-hander from the starting rotation, but after a stint on the 15-day disabled list, Civale has looked more like the pitcher who went 12-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 2021.
MLB・
Comments / 0