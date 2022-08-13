Read full article on original website
3 juveniles with gunshot wounds found in Decatur traffic stop
An investigation is ongoing in Decatur after three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds were found in a car Saturday night. According to the Decatur Police Department, an officer saw a vehicle driving recklessly about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Point Mallard Drive SE. She stopped the vehicle and found the three juveniles inside.
Man accused of jumping out of closet, cutting Huntsville homeowners arrested on assault charges
Huntsville Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a cutting incident in which two people had to be taken to the hospital because the man allegedly jumped out of their closet and cut them. The incident happened about 1:07 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 6600 block of...
Lauderdale County murderer found dead in Limestone Correctional Facility
A man serving a life sentence for murder out of Lauderdale County has died at the Limestone Correctional Facility. Jonathan Cossey, 42, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He was taken to the health care unit and pronounced dead after life-saving...
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Huntsville hit and run; no injuries reported
A person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle about 4 p.m. Monday in a hit and run. Huntsville Police said there were no reported injuries, but charges are expected for the driver, who returned to the scene shortly after. The wreck was reported in the 2800 block of...
Man killed in early Saturday crash in Limestone County
One person was killed in an early Saturday crash in Limestone County. Dwain Jarvis, 54, of Humble, Texas, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving left the roadway and overturned. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Jarvis was not wearing a seat belt and was...
Former Huntsville nurse convicted of killing her husband wants a new trial
The former Huntsville nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband wants a new trial. In court documents filed Friday, lawyers for Marjorie "Nikki" Cappello argue the evidence presented at her trial was "insufficient to support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt." In May, Cappello was...
Victim identified in deadly wreck near Drake Avenue, Memorial Parkway
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle wreck Friday afternoon. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, Bobby James Newbell, 51, died in the crash. It happened Friday afternoon in the area of Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway shortly before 4:00 p.m.
Silent auction to benefit Hartselle Police Department sergeant hurt on the job raises $3,500
The Hartselle Police Department hosted a silent auction Saturday night to benefit one of their own who was hurt on the job. Sgt. Lynn Dean is still recovering after a run-in with a dog while patrolling Tunsel Road Baptist Church in July. Several local businesses donated items for the auction....
New nurses coming to Huntsville Hospital through partnership with Drake State
Nineteen future nurses are one step closer to the start of their career. A new partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community and Technical College called LPN Launch is scheduled to start this Wednesday, when Drake students return to the classroom. Huntsville Hospital will pay up to $15,000 for...
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7 magnitude...
Safety at sporting events a concern as high school football season begins in North Alabama
It's one of the most exciting times of the year in North Alabama as high football season kicks off later this week. However, coaches and referees need parents’ help to make sure games remain safe for everyone involved. The safety of children, coaches and officials is on everyone's mind...
Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway
This year, more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY 31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve...
Hot start to the week, plenty of rain chances ahead
We are kicking off the new workweek with the return of August heat and humidity. Afternoon highs are in the mid 90s once again today with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms that develop in our southern counties late this afternoon (around 3 or 4 PM). A Level 1 risk for strong to severe storms is in effect for our southern tier (Hamilton, Cullman, Gadsden). Any storm today could produce heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. These storms will quickly move south towards Birmingham by 7 this evening.
Mixed opinions among parents regarding new CDC school guidelines
Kids exposed to COVID can now stay in the classroom without getting tested. It's one of the major changes the CDC made earlier this week when updating their COVID guidelines. There are some mixed opinions among parents on the new CDC guidelines. While some parents are thankful things are moving...
GasBuddy: Huntsville area gas prices continue to drop, but increases could be coming
Average gasoline prices in Huntsville fell 13 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.56 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 261 stations in Huntsville. Nationally, the average gas price has fallen 9.9 cents per gallon to $3.92 per gallon. The organization said Huntsville gas prices are...
