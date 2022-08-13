ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stimulus 2022: Deadline for monthly $2,000 direct check payments is just two days away

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
deanna lightner
2d ago

Only if your brown and black. So yes it's a racist program. Anything that eliminates anyone for any reason. RACE, RELIGION ECT This is a biased organization.

Ben Cole
2d ago

This is racism. I love how Portland maintains its racist practices. Keeping Portland weird only means keep Portland racist. Good for you Portland! You are a beacon of hate and separation.

Jerry Walker
2d ago

So is this open to all races or only black people? From the description it looks to be for blacks only. If that's the case then it is racist in every sense of the term.

