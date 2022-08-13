ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Correa Likely to Choose Free Agency, Opt Out of Contract

By Leo Morgenstern
 2 days ago

Former Houston Astors shortstop Carlos Correa seems likely to hit the free agent market this coming offseason.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Carlos Correa is likely to opt out of the 3-year, $105.3 million contract he signed with the Minnesota Twins last offseason.

The shortstop spent the first seven years of his career with the Houston Astros, winning a World Series championship in 2017.

Correa did not find the long-term contract he was looking for last winter, so he chose instead to sign a short-term deal with multiple opt-outs. After another solid season in 2022, he could be hoping to find a longer deal on this year's open market. As long as he stays healthy the rest of the year, he should be able to do so.

Several premiere shortstops are expected to hit free agency this offseason, including Correa, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. There is no shortage of teams in need of shortstops, however, and Correa is the youngest of the bunch, which should work in his favor.

While it remains to be seen where Correa could end up, it is pretty clear he won't be coming back to his former club. The Astros are very happy with the production they have gotten from rookie Jeremy Peña, who has hit 15 home runs this season while playing top-tier defense at shortstop.

