Over the past few years, the dating show genre has expanded with a plethora of hilarious, sexy, and frankly bizarre offerings from streaming platforms all seemingly trying to emulate the success of the Bachelor franchise. Few have been more utterly stupid, though, than a new show on Hulu that tests couples’ compatibility while they choke and vomit from eating spicy pickles.Hotties (a Bright Spot Content program airing on Hulu, not to be confused with a Hulu original) is maybe one of the most fun, mindless viewings I’ve had in a while—and I say this as someone whose television diet throughout...

