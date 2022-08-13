Read full article on original website
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 14 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Hunted patch, although we didn't get a...
Apex Legends Players Found a Way to Fly Horizon's Black Hole
Apex Legends players found a way to fly Horizons Black Hole making it a terrifying visage.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival
With the launch of the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collaboration, fans can jump into the Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival to watch some select episodes. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma. While there's plenty to get stuck into out on the battlefield, players can also chill out on a specially designed cruise ship to watch some episodes of Dragon Ball Super.
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Which Server Should You Play on in Tower of Fantasy?
Here's a breakdown of which server you should play on in Tower of Fantasy.
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Apex Legends Tops 510,000 in All-Time Steam Concurrent Player Count Peak
Less than 24 hours removed from the launch of its 14th season, Apex Legends broke its personal all-time highest concurrent player count record on Steam once again. After initially being released on PlayStation, Xbox and PC (via Origin) on Feb. 4, 2019, and coming to Steam on Nov. 4, 2020, Apex Legends continues to climb the ranks as one of the most popular titles of all time.
'Game Breaking' Gas Mask Bug in Warzone Leads to Fan Outcry
A "game breaking" gas mask bug in Warzone leads to fan outcry. Warzone has plenty of ups and downs. From forced integrations of weapons from other Call of Duty games, rampant hackers, and pay-to-win skins (yes we are looking at you, Rose skin), it always seems that for every step the battle royale takes forward, it subsequently takes two steps back.
How to Change Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about changing your character in Tower of Fantasy.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: All Skins, Cosmetics, Items Revealed
Fortnite's highly anticipated collaboration with Dragon Ball has officially gone live. Here's everything coming to the game in this latest update. Arguably the most hyped crossover in Fortnite's history, Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island bringing new skins, challenges, cosmetics, and more to the Battle Royale. Four iconic Dragon Ball Super characters have been added: Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma.
What Time Does the Dragon Ball Z Crossover Start in Fortnite?
Fortnite's highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z crossover is kicking off Aug.16. But what time does the action start?. After plenty of rumors, leaks, and fanfare, Dragon Ball characters are finally heading to Fortnite. Arguably one of the most anticipated collaborations in Fortnite's history, fans are anxiously waiting to see just what's going to be in store. Thanks to some previous leaks, we can assume that characters Goku and Vegeta will be included as skins, with Beerus, God of Destruction hinted as being the third character in the roster. An unrevealed fourth character is also set to get a skin. Leakers have hinted that this will be a female character — likely Bulma.
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
CoD Streamer Gets Snipe Kills Using Just a Recorder
A clip has surfaced from TikTok showing a Call of Duty streamer using a recorder instead of a controller, and being quite good with it. There's been a growing rise of players challenging themselves to play and beat games using controllers that aren't really controllers. We've seen people playing Doom on a piano, beating Elden Ring on a dance mat, and now we've got a streamer getting snipe kills on a recorder.
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set: How to Earn Twitch Drops
Sea of Thieves Twilight Hunter Set can be earned as Twitch drops.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Z Skins: What to Expect
Excited to see the Dragon Ball Z skins come to Fortnite? Here is what to expect. Epic Games rocked the world of gaming this Friday after tweeting out a picture of the mighty Shenron, well known to anime lovers as the magical guardian of the Dragon Balls in Dragon Ball Z.
How to Get the Scythe Melee Weapon in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded? We've got you covered. After being initially leaked months ago, the Scythe is the latest Black Ops Cold War weapon added to the fray since the release of the UGR SMG. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Scythe melee weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Reloaded.
How to Unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors
Want to know how to unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors? We've got you covered.
