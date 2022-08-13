Read full article on original website
FFXIV Patch 6.2: Buried Memory Release Date Announced
The latest update for Final Fantasy XIV has finally been given a release date.
Poldark star Eleanor Thompson, 30, to play flame-haired love cheat in Netflix remake of the blockbuster film One Day - originally starring Anne Hathaway - as she is seen filming the soon-to-be-released series in south-west London
She made her name as Demelza, the demure wife of Captain Ross Poldark, who then transformed into a no-nonsense feminist. But now actress Eleanor Tomlinson has landed a rather more risque role as a seductive love cheat in a Netflix remake of blockbuster movie One Day. The Mail on Sunday...
Collider
Stephen King Calls Netflix's 'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' Adaptation "Nothing Short of Brilliant"
With an adaptation of one of Stephen King's more recent stories coming soon to Netflix, the author himself recently revealed that he has seen a cut of Mr. Harrigan's Phone, praising the film which is due for release later this year on the streaming service — high praise for the streamer and director John Lee Hancock.
MultiVersus Season 1 Release Date Confirmed
After a brief delay earlier this month, MultiVersus has finally announced the release date for Season 1.
Sony Pays for Xbox Game Pass 'Blocking Rights,' Microsoft Says
"Indeed, Microsoft’s ability to continue expanding Game Pass has been obstructed by Sony’s desire to inhibit such growth."
Players Discover Secret LAN Mode in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe appears to support 12-player LAN mode, after one player discovered a hidden option.
Disney and Marvel Announce Games Showcase for September
Big news for the gaming industry as just today, Disney and Marvel have announced their very own games showcase. On Friday, September 9 at 1:00 PM PST, the show
Complex
Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Developing a Project Centered on His ’Tropic Thunder’ Character Les Grossman
Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are looking to revisit one of the actor’s most beloved—and strangest—characters ever. According to Deadline, the frequent collaborators have a few new projects on the go, including a standalone movie for Cruise’s Les Grossman character from Tropic Thunder. Grossman appeared...
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
How to Delete a Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of how to delete your character in Tower of Fantasy.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
Can You Change Your Character's Gender in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to change the gender of your character in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what we know.
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
Fortnite x Dragon Ball Collaboration: Tournament of Power Explained
Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration has added a new spin to the Competitive playlist — the Tournament of Power. The highly anticipated Dragon Ball crossover is now live in Fortnite, adding in four iconic characters as skins for players to grab. Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all making their Fortnite debut thanks to this latest collab. While there's plenty of action to get stuck into over on the more casual side of Fortnite, for those after an extra challenge the Tournament of Power could be just what you need.
Can You Switch Servers in Tower of Fantasy?
Is it possible to switch servers in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Valorant Chamber 5.03 Nerfs: Were They Enough?
The Valorant 5.03 Patch was released on Aug. 9, 2022 and Chamber received a big nerf — but was it enough?
Tower of Fantasy Summer Fest: Schedule, Rewards
Here's a breakdown of the Tower of Fantasy SummerFest schedule.
