Charlotte FC falls 5-0 to Los Angeles FC

Charlotte FC midfielder McKinze Gaines Charlotte FC midfielder McKinze Gaines (17) brings the ball up field during the first half of a friendly soccer match, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. ( AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — After a tight loss to Chicago Fire last week, Charlotte FC could not bounce back as they lost to Los Angeles FC 5-0 in California Saturday night.

It was the first meeting ever for the two teams.

Charlotte (9-2-14) had hopes of winning their second win on the road this year, but Los Angeles (17-4-3) had other plans.

LAFC scored all five of its goals in the second half after both teams went scoreless in the first half.

Charlotte returns home to face New York City inside Bank of America Stadium this Wednesday.

