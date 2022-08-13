Read full article on original website
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
This Clip Of Justin Sylvester Pushing Jenna Bush Hager Is Going Viral — Here's What Happened
The video has been a big source of debate these past few days.
Popculture
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
‘TODAY Show’ Fans React to Jenna Bush Hager’s Seemingly ‘Violating’ Misstep
Fans of the TODAY Show on NBC are speaking out over an incident between hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester. During a cooking segment, Bush Hager apparently got too close to Sylvester. He reportedly asked her to move away but she didn’t catch on right away. It looks like there might have been some personal boundary violations taking place on Bush Hager’s part. As you can tell from these comments, fans are not taking too kindly to what she did.
‘TODAY Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Comments on Savannah Guthrie’s Post Amid Feud Rumors
The TODAY Show has recieved lots of attention lately as cohosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie navigate a behind-the-scenes feud. Recently, rumors began swirling that the two stars actually can’t stand each other. Now though, as the drama ensues, Kotb took to the comments following one of Guthrie’s recent Instagram posts with a litany of virtual hugs and kisses.
How Does Kelly Ripa’s Talk Show Salary Stack Up to ‘American Idol’ Alum Ryan Seacrest’s?
There’s no doubt that daytime talk show hosts get paid beaucoups to host their respective shows. For instance, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest get paid tons to co-host their talk show, “Live! with Kelly and Ryan.”. The show is wildly popular, but it makes us wonder, who gets...
Former NBC Anchor Lynn Smith Reveals Why She Said Goodbye To TV and Put Family First
Changing course. Lynn Smith opened up about the factors that led her to leave her career as a news anchor behind — and why she’s more fulfilled than ever. Smith, 43, had a long career in television before she was ever in front of the camera. In 2001, she kicked things off as an NBC […]
‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Emotional Story About Her Daughter to Co-Host Hoda Kotb
It is a big moment for the entire family when a kiddo returns home from a stay at sleep-away camp. And, TODAY Show with Hoda & Jenna host Jenna Bush Hager is sharing this emotional moment with her fans as she moment she and her husband, Henry Chase Hager pick their nine-year-old daughter, Mila from camp.
Kristin Chenoweth’s Dirty ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Answer Leaves Steve Harvey Shocked
Never been one to filter her thoughts, Kristin Chenoweth left “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey speechless after giving a dirty answer. TV Insider reports that during the latest episode of “Celebrity Family Feud” on Sunday (August 14th), Harvey introduced Kristin Chenoweth by dubbing her very nice. “You know what, I’m really good with people. You are an exceptionally nice person,” he told the “Wicked” icon. As the episode continued, however, things took an interesting turn. It all happened with the first question. Harvey asked the contestants, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg forced to apologize to co-host Sara Haines in awkward moment live on air
THE View moderator Whoopi Goldberg has been forced to apologize to her co-host, Sara Haines, during an awkward moment on live TV. Monday’s broadcast has brought with it a few uncomfortable on-air interactions between the show’s hosts. Halfway through the episode, Charlamagne tha God appeared as a guest,...
SFGate
‘The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’ TV Adaptation in the Works From Jenna Bush Hager, UCP
A project based on the bestselling novel “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy” is in the works at UCP. “Today” co-host Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector (“Land of Women”) will executive produce through their first-look deal at Universal Studios Group. More from Variety. Starz's...
‘Today Show’ Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager Lines Up Next Project
Nearly two weeks after announcing her production company’s first project, the film adaption for Kirk Wallace Johnson’s The Feather Thief, Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager revealed the production company’s next project. Variety reports that Jenna Bush Hager’s UCP will be working on a TV adoption of...
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
‘TODAY Show’ Host Savannah Guthrie Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Her Daughter
Since January of 1952, The Today Show welcomed viewers with updates on current events, world news, and the latest trends coming from Hollywood. With 70 years in the broadcasting business, The Today Show currently sits as the fifth longest-running show in the United States. And throughout that time, there have been numerous hosts like the original Dave Garroway. Being the creation of executive producer Sylvester Weaver, the morning television show dominated the network until the 80s when Good Morning America premiered. With the show’s legacy continuing, it appears there might be trouble brewing between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
Ellen DeGeneres Has Series Cancelled at HBO Max
Once hosting a popular talk show, comedian Ellen DeGeneres used her platform to shower average people in love and gifts. Often surprising a single mother with necessities and even cash, or letting a dedicated fan meet their hero in person, there seemed to be nothing out of reach for the actress. The Ellen Show, which premiered back in 2003, produced 19 seasons and almost 3,300 episodes. Surprisingly, the show came to an end after numerous allegations were brought against her persona, claiming Ellen wasn’t the cheerful host she portrayed on television. While trying to bounce back with an animated preschool series called Little Ellen, it appears the end has come again with HBO canceling the project.
Ryan Seacrest Nails Joke About Kelly Ripa’s Week-Long Absence From ‘Live!’
Ryan Seacrest can’t resist a good joke. And he didn’t miss an opportunity earlier this week when he cracked a joke about his cohost’s absences from the popular morning TV talk show. Live! With Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest spend much of their...
