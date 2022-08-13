ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Jets Release Wide Receiver Following Their Big Signing

The New York Jets signed Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown to be their new left tackle for the 2022 season. Unfortunately, signing Brown means that one wide receiver has to lose his roster spot. On Monday, the Jets formally signed Brown to a deal. In a corresponding move, they released...
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To George Pickens Question

Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens had been one of the biggest storylines out of training camp entering Pittsburgh's preseason opener. And he didn't disappoint. After a game that saw Pickens haul in a 26-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone with both feet down, coach Mike Tomlin was asked if there was anything he saw out of the second round pick that surprised him.
deseret.com

What can fans expect from Zach Wilson when he returns from injury?

The narrative for Zach Wilson’s sophomore season took a turn last Friday, when the New York Jets starting quarterback left the team’s preseason opener with a knee injury. While it wasn’t a season-ending injury, it could have an impact on his development, and there are still questions when the former BYU QB will return to the field.
ESPN

NFL training camp updates 2022: Justin Reid takes reps at kicker, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers prep for joint practices

The 2022 NFL training camps continued Monday with just under four weeks until the regular season begins Sept. 8. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid played the role of kicker in practice today after making a PAT in the Saturday preseason game, while the Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby returned to kicking workouts for the first time since offseason surgery on his right knee.
