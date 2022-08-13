Heartbreaking details about the end of country legend Naomi Judd's life have been revealed as part of a court petition by her family. According to The Tennessean, The Judd Family has filed a petition to keep documents related to the singer's passing, including video and audio from right after Judd's death that would cause "significant trauma and irreparable harm" to her kids, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, and her husband, Larry Strickland.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO