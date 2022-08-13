Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Popculture
Naomi Judd: Devasting New Details on Country Icon's Death Revealed in Family's Lawsuit
Heartbreaking details about the end of country legend Naomi Judd's life have been revealed as part of a court petition by her family. According to The Tennessean, The Judd Family has filed a petition to keep documents related to the singer's passing, including video and audio from right after Judd's death that would cause "significant trauma and irreparable harm" to her kids, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, and her husband, Larry Strickland.
People
Elvis Actress and Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, Found Dead in Her Nashville Apartment: Police
Shonka Dukureh, who appeared in the Elvis biopic as Big Mama Thornton alongside Austin Butler, has died, Nashville Metropolitan Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. She was 44 years old. Dukureh was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apartment that she shared with her two young children, a...
Comments / 0