Williamson County, TN

Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Popculture

Naomi Judd: Devasting New Details on Country Icon's Death Revealed in Family's Lawsuit

Heartbreaking details about the end of country legend Naomi Judd's life have been revealed as part of a court petition by her family. According to The Tennessean, The Judd Family has filed a petition to keep documents related to the singer's passing, including video and audio from right after Judd's death that would cause "significant trauma and irreparable harm" to her kids, Naomi and Wynonna Judd, and her husband, Larry Strickland.
