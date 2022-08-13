ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmfR1_0hG5Qxc300

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday.

Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors said.

Police searching for suspect in Richmond District attack

The legal cannabis industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the amount of illegal suppliers that can sell unregulated cannabis for cheaper, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Without following proper protocol, some illegal suppliers are overriding consumer safety standards, pesticide policies and public taxes.

KRON On is streaming news live now

“The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry. Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County,” the office said in a press release.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
montereycountyweekly.com

Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.

A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man wanted for street racing back in mid-July. The initial response was in the area of Williams Road and Old Stage Road after a man complained of a group street racing. When deputies arrived, they began chasing a blue Ford Mustang, but he The post Wanted street racer arrested with handgun and cannabis cartridges appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

15 tons of illegal pot discovered hidden on Salinas Valley berry farm

SALINAS -- State and local agencies have discovered a massive illegal pot growing operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas.Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday that investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes.And the investigation is still ongoing.Authorities said the major bust comes as the legal pot industry is facing economic hardship in Monterey County, partially due to the number of illegal suppliers who  can sell unregulated cannabis cheaper."The Monterey County District Attorney's Office is committed to ensuring fair competition in the licensed cannabis industry," the office said in a press release.  "Additionally, it is committed to protecting consumers, laborers, and the environment in Monterey County."Authorities estimate a metric ton of marijuana is worth about $10 million on the street.There were no details released as to arrests or suspects in the case.
SALINAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, CA
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz drive-by

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night after a drive-by at Beach Flats Park. Police arrived and found two male victims, 28 and 26 years old, suffering from a bullet wound each on the 100 block of Raymond Street. Both were taken to the hospital and The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz drive-by appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Businesses on the Monterey peninsula face staffing shortage amid large crowds for car week

MONTEREY, Calif. — With Monterey Car Week in full swing, Central Coast restaurants and small businesses are already seeing crowds but are facing staffing challenges. “Staffing is the biggest issue. And it has been not only for the last few years. It’s been really challenging. The most important thing is creating a really positive culture so that people that want to come to work and be part of that culture. And that’s what we do,” said Kevin Phillips, Old Fisherman’s Wharf co-owner.
MONTEREY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase

In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
CAPITOLA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said they are investigating three separate deadly vehcile crashes over the weekend. The first occurred on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. on Highway 68 east of Spreckles Road, said CHP. A 2020 black BMW was driving eastbound and went into the two-way left turn lane and hit the left front The post Three killed in three crashes in three days in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Pesticide#Berry Farm#State#Nexstar Media Inc
benitolink.com

Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister

Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Salinas Police said they arrested a man on North Main Street and Rossi for possessing a gun and fentanyl pills. A traffic stop was made, the car was searched, as was a bag belonging to the suspect, 20-year-old Jekiah Price. K9 Oakley found an unregistered .45 long colt revolver, over 500 The post 20-year-old arrested with 500 fentanyl pills and revolver in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey Car Week Traffic Report: Monday, August 15

SEASIDE, Calif. — On Monday, the Monterey Car Week has two major events, both of which are in Seaside. KSBW 8's Traffic Anchor Jaclyn Dunn has the latest on what you can expect for Monday. Watch the video above for the full traffic report. The Porsche Monterey Classic, hosted...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)- In what has been a devastating weekend on the Central Coast for fatal car crashes. A hunter died on day one of rifle deer-hunting season at the Fort Hunter Liggett area on Saturday. Ryan Bricker, 28, was in his Jeep when it rolled over down an embankment at around 8:30 a.m., according The post Hunter dead after rollover crash in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Gang Member Found with Guns and Drugs

Photo: (suspect) Jorge Cisneros; (in story photo 1) Evidence Collected; (in story photo 2) Dog Searching Cisneros Car. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriffs Office Facebook Page:. “Last week, detectives with MADCAT & PCU were following up on information regarding the criminal activity of 36-year-old Jorge Cisneros of Chualar. Cisneros...
CHUALAR, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said a crash on Sunday night left four people dead after a Tesla crashed into a tractor-trailer. The driver of the Tesla was going eastbound on Highway 156 near Fairview Road. CHP said around 8:05 p.m., the Tesla went into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason and hit a tractor-trailer. All The post Twins and brother from Carmel Valley die with mother in Tesla crash in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy