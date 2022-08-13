Police respond to shooting in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting near Oak Grove, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department.

The call came in just after 6:45 a.m. Police responded to the scene in the 200 block of Litchi Court. Police have located one male victim with a non-life threatening injury, and he has been taken to a local hospital.

At this time there is no known suspect or motive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

