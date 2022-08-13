McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO