A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Risk of leaving electric fan on overnight revealed – it’s potentially fatal
LEAVING your fan on overnight may not be the wisest idea according to safety experts. While it's a good last resort instead of suffering through the heat, leaving it going for hours on end as you sleep carries its own risks. There's no hard data for fires linked to fans...
Harry, Meghan Announce Surprise Return to U.K. in September
Harry and Meghan are headed to Europe for a joint round of charity visits in early September including a trip to Germany ahead of the 2023 Invictus Games.
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
Man-Thing: Behind the Building of Film's Incredible Practical Monster Suit
The world of visual effects evolves rapidly with each passing blockbuster released. Nearly 20 years ago, VFX capabilities were just a fraction of what artists have access to now. As such, Lionsgate's Man-Thing feature skipped crafting its swamp monster with a computer-generated model. Instead, the production used a massive practical suit.
Marvel's Man-Thing Film Had a Budget of Just $5 Million
As rumors swirl regarding the potential Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Man-Thing, fans might be surprised to know it won't be the character's first appearance. Before the popularity of the MCU, the rights of the character find themselves stationed at Lionsgate, which made an R-rated slasher flick using the Marvel horror icon. While it's not unheard of for modern day Marvel blockbusters to cost upwards of $250 million to produce, Lionsgate's Man-Thing flick had a microscopic budget in comparison.
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
