Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
'It's been so dry:' Drought continues to impact farms, rural homes in southern Maine
BRIDGTON (WGME) – The drought continues to impact farms and rural homes in southern Maine. Two more property owners in southern Maine say their wells have run dry. Cliff Daigle manages Homeland Farm in Bridgton. Letting the hens out for a little exercise is one of his many duties.
WGME
'It's been huge:' Maine drivers relieved as gas prices fall
PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices in Maine keep falling. They're still higher than the national average, but prices have dropped about $0.20 a gallon over the last week. Drivers are relieved at the new prices. This has been one of the most rapid drops in gas prices Maine has...
WGME
Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water
From taking sponge baths to filling watering cans for the garden with frog ponds, some coastal Mainers are taking extreme measures to conserve well water during the drought. They hope that curtailing usage will help their wells from going dry, but they fear it’s not a sure thing. Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
WGME
Trial for Maine man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot set to begin this week
PORTLAND (WGME) – The trial for a Maine man charged for his alleged role in the January 6 Capitol riot is set to begin this week. Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon is accused of attacking three officers during the insurrection. He's facing more than 10 charges, including multiple felonies. He's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Gas prices down more than $0.20 in Maine in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices are down more than $0.20 in Maine in the past week. According to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 1,200 stations in Maine, the average Monday is $4.26 for regular. That's $0.49 lower than a month ago, but still $1.16 higher than a year ago.
WGME
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event
Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
WGME
Aircraft part crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
WGME
Maine school districts need to fill hundreds of positions before school year
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's hard to believe, but the school year is just two to three weeks away for most students, and districts across Maine are struggling to fill hundreds of job openings. "If at the time school starts we have openings, we will have to make adjustments," Portland Schools...
Comments / 0