Eagle Mountain, UT

'It's been huge:' Maine drivers relieved as gas prices fall

PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices in Maine keep falling. They're still higher than the national average, but prices have dropped about $0.20 a gallon over the last week. Drivers are relieved at the new prices. This has been one of the most rapid drops in gas prices Maine has...
MAINE STATE
Mainers are taking extreme measures as drought saps well water

From taking sponge baths to filling watering cans for the garden with frog ponds, some coastal Mainers are taking extreme measures to conserve well water during the drought. They hope that curtailing usage will help their wells from going dry, but they fear it’s not a sure thing. Mainers can be pretty good at making do when times get tough — but doing without water is just plain hard.
MAINE STATE
Eagle Mountain, UT
Gas prices down more than $0.20 in Maine in last week

PORTLAND (WGME) – Gas prices are down more than $0.20 in Maine in the past week. According to GasBuddy, which surveys more than 1,200 stations in Maine, the average Monday is $4.26 for regular. That's $0.49 lower than a month ago, but still $1.16 higher than a year ago.
MAINE STATE
Make-A-Wish Maine has record-breaking fundraising event

Auburn (WGME) -- The largest fundraiser event for Make-A-Wish Maine is turning out to be a record-breaker. Saturday was the 8th annual summer block party for Make-A-Wish Maine. The event included three bands, a dunk tank, silent auction, beer garden and plenty of food. Our Jeff Peterson and Dave Eid...
MAINE STATE
Aircraft part crashes down near Maine State Capitol building

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
AUGUSTA, ME

