Bears and Chiefs Live Blog: Bears 19, Chiefs 14, Final

CHICAGO, Ill., — On Saturday afternoon, the new-look Chicago Bears took the field for the first time in the 2022 preseason under head coach Matt Eberflus. Despite not scoring any first-half points, they dominated the second half and won by a score of 19-14. The team’s starters didn’t see a ton of time but it was enough to get an idea of where they are in this new scheme.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO