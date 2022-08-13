ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears and Chiefs Live Blog: Bears 19, Chiefs 14, Final

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vE8o3_0hG5Pfw000

Blogging live in-game by Gene Chamberlain of BearDigest from Soldier Field where the Chicago Bears open preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Second Half

  • Micah Dew-Treadway with the fourth-down sack at the Chiefs 15 to end the game. Bears in victory formation.
  • That's an irritating play even the best defenses make. They lose track of the line of scrimmage and are worried about the QB throwing against them even though he's 4 yards past the line.
  • A scramble by Crum put the ball at the 18 for a first down on last play before the two-minute warning. Bears backups slow to react to a slow scramble run on that one.
  • TWO-MINUTE WARNING!!!
  • Chiefs must go 97 yards in 2:23.
  • Another big special teams play. Gill with a coffin corner punt to the 3.
  • Two Demontre Tuggle runs netted five in the middle of the line. Then they tried a toss to Evans that went nowhere so the Bears will punt with 2:31 remaining as KC uses its first timeout.
  • Finke a diving fair catch at the 50.
  • Chiefs forced to punt after the hole they were put in by Coley's second sack.
  • Coley with another sack on first down for 6-yard loss.
  • Pinned back again at their 19. Bears special teams have dominated the second half.
  • Santos 47-yard field goal with 5:58 left ends an 11-play drive. Bears 19, Chiefs 14
  • Facing third-and-8 at Chiefs 28, Peterman swings it out to Peterman on a screen that loses a  yard and they'll try a 47-yard Cairo Santos field goal.
  • The slippery fox, Chris Finke, with a catch on play-action for a first down over the middle at the KC 30. Clock running at 8:10.
  • Peterman with a scramble on third down to maintain possession.
  • Bears start at their 17 with 12:09 left.
  • Chiefs face third-and-8 and Coley nearly with another sack but it's incomplete. Pass rush by the subs has been ferocious from the interior.
  • Chiefs start at the 28 and Demarquis Gates with a TFL for a yard loss.
  • Muffed punt but KC retains it as Caleb Johnson and Hicks are there for the stackle.
  • Incomplete on dangerous throw over the middle by Peterman and Bears punt. They  pinned Chiefs back but a penalty forces a do-over on the punt.
  • Peterman sacked again as quarter starts. Bears facing third-and-17.
  • Blitz gets Peterman. The Bears announced linebacker Javin White has a knee injury and is out. The Chiefs also have said running back Derrick Gore has a neck injury and is questionable to return. Quarter Ends.
  • Nathan Peterman in the game and the momentum continues as he hits Webster slanting for a first down at Bears 46.
  • Sam Kamara and Trevon Coley combine on third-down sack and Chiefs must punt.
  • Bears have Chiefs backed up again but Dustin Crum scrambles for the first down to his 26.
  • Incomplete on third down to well-covered Evans, and Bears are booed by fans as they put Cairo Santos in for the go-ahead field goal. A 20-yard field goal with 4:18 left in third quarter. Bears 16, Chiefs 14
  • Evans runs hard off right side for 5 and sets up second-and-goal and Siemian's pass goes incomplete to Coulter on a tipped ball.
  • DeMarquis Gates strips the ball and Sanborn recovers at Chiefs 20. Then an end-around to Newsome for 13 puts Bears at Chiefs 7.
  • Special teams comes up big with a stop at the 17 on the kick return.
  • Play-action 13-yard TD pass to Dazz Newsome running wide to the right back pylon and Bears kick the extra point to get within 14-13 instead of tying it. Seven-play drive ending with 6:34 left in third quarter. Chiefs 14, Bears 13
  • Evans takes it wide left for 2. Third-and-4 at the 13
  • Evans cut outside again for 4 then
  • Perfect gamble and execution. Deep ball to Pettis wide open at Chiefs 19.
  • Darrynton Evans cuts outside on wide zone blocking and gains 6. Third-and-4 and Chiefs stack him up for a 1-yard gain. Fourth-and-3.
  • Nsimba Webster with the drop on a scramble drill pass from Siemian. Webster has caught a lot of passes at camp after he was brought to the Bears as a return man last year.
  • Dante Pettis, a record-setting punt returner in college, was put back to field the punt and he did a nice job with a tricky wind blowing it away to the sideline of getting there to handle it on a fair catch at the 48.
  • Chiefs dump it down under the zone and will punt after a 7-yard completion. Bears have a chance to tie now.
  • Dominique Robinson with a 12-yard sack. The Bears ' fifth-ro
  • und rookie from Miami of Ohio.. Then the defense follows with a tackle for loss by Sanborn. Chiefs face third-and-23 from their 10.
  • Bears are going for two after a penalty on Chiefs. Ebner got stacked up at the line on the 1-yard attempt. Bears drive was 6 plays, 27  yards in 2:40. Chiefs 14, Bears 6
  • Trestan Ebnber with a 12-yard slant for the TD from Siemian.
  • Bears get 5 on second down from an Ebner run, then Siemian hits Isaiah Coulter for the first down at the 14 of KC.
  • Lake Zurich's very own Jack Sanborn with an interception of Buechele and return to Chiefs 27. That was supposed to be Sanborn's weakness, dropping into coverage.
  • The biggest disappointment of the first half? A tie between the first-team offensive line and the pass coverage by the starting secondary. All the Chiefs QBs had a good idea how to attack the cover-2 style defense with slants and posts.
  • Bears win the challenge. Might be their only victory of the day. Third-and-10.
  First challenge of Matt Eberflus' career on replay. A second-down reception setting up a third-and-1 but looked on replay like an incompletion.

BearDigest

