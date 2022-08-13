GLENBURN (WGME) -- More than two dozen people at the Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments are accounted for after a building fire Friday night in Glenburn.Officials say they received a report of a fire alarm activation at 961 Hudson Road around 11 p.m.Fire was found in a second floor apartment upon arrival.Also read: Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bustDue to the amount of tenants, a second and third alarm was subsequently transmitted.Multiple people were assisted out of the building by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies and Glenburn Firefighters.All tenants of the twenty-four apartments were accounted for.The Glenburn Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross to provide housing. The apartment is shut down until further notice.There were no injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

GLENBURN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO