Aircraft part crashes down near Maine State Capitol building
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A member of the Capitol Police is lucky to be OK after he narrowly missed being hit by what's believed to be part of a plane. Investigators say it landed a few feet away from him right outside the Maine State House. Capitol Police Screener Craig...
Woman involved in Belfast hit-and-run released from hospital, recovering from injuries
BELFAST (WGME) -- UPDATE: Belfast Police say the woman who was hit by a car and left injured in a ditch on Friday has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries. The woman was hit on Belmont Avenue. The car then fled the scene, leaving the...
Dozens dispaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility
GLENBURN (WGME) -- More than two dozen people at the Sunny Gables Elderly Housing Apartments are accounted for after a building fire Friday night in Glenburn.Officials say they received a report of a fire alarm activation at 961 Hudson Road around 11 p.m.Fire was found in a second floor apartment upon arrival.Also read: Cannon seized, 3 arrested in Liberty drug bustDue to the amount of tenants, a second and third alarm was subsequently transmitted.Multiple people were assisted out of the building by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office deputies and Glenburn Firefighters.All tenants of the twenty-four apartments were accounted for.The Glenburn Fire Department is working with the American Red Cross to provide housing. The apartment is shut down until further notice.There were no injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Yarmouth outdoor art festival returns
YARMOUTH (WGME) - If you drive through Yarmouth Saturday, you probably saw the dozens of artists painting landscapes around town. This weekend was the peak of the third annual Plein Air Art Festivalin. Arts and Craft shows along with a marketplace were set up in the center of town, with...
