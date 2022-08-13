ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino

CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
KFOX 14

Ysleta ISD received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned an “A” rating for overall academic performance from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Ysleta ISD received 98 percent of its campuses earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational...
