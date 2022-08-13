Read full article on original website
Abbott says recent human smuggling pursuits in El Paso due to spike in illegal crossings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas governor Greg Abbott spoke exclusively to KFOX14 about the border issues across Texas. Abbott addressed his directive of busing migrants to New York City and Washington, D.C. KFOX14 anchor Robert Holguin asked for Abbott's response after political leaders in those cities said they...
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
Ysleta ISD received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned an “A” rating for overall academic performance from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Ysleta ISD received 98 percent of its campuses earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational...
